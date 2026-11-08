Her Sister Constantly Guilt-Trips Her for Not Visiting—So She Stopped Apologizing and Booked the Vacations She Actually Wanted

The older you get, the less time you have.

That might sound like a pretty dumb statement, but it’s true!

And it makes more and more sense as the years go by…

So people SHOULD focus on doing the things that they want to do, right?

Well, there are those pesky little things called “family obligations” that get in the way sometimes.

Check out what this woman had to say about why she doesn’t want to spend her free time visiting her sister who lives far away.

AITA for not visiting my sister? “I (31f) have a sister (42f) who lives halfway across the country. She moved out when I was 8, so I barely remember living with her. Since then, she has moved around a bit, and my family has made effort to visit her wherever she is over the years, to an extent. We aren’t a close family, and she has expressed recently that she wishes we were all closer.

What’s the point…?

I find it annoying that I (and the rest of my family) are expected to visit her. The last time I visited her was in September 2025. I was planning on maybe seeing her this upcoming February, but when I got married a few months ago, we got into an argument because she always defends my dad, while the rest of my siblings don’t. Since she moved away years ago, she has a completely different view on him than the rest of us. However, when she was leaving, she mentioned me visiting her to see her new daughter.

This sounds like a lot of work…

I just view it as a burden to go see her sometimes because of the money/time it takes. I didn’t ask for her to move across the country. Plus, my siblings see her once a year at most, sometimes going years without visiting. They share the same views I do. There are places I want to travel to, and now that I have the money to do so, I’d rather use my vacations on that, and not sit in her house all day, while she isn’t even there. But she tries to guilt trip like “well, if you ever plan on seeing your nieces again….” and things like that. She used to visit us on an almost yearly basis until like 2017. Then she visited three times since then. I have a theory it’s because she was embarrassed to bring her husband (then boyfriend) around, since he supposedly has a close family. And they started dating in 2016. The last time she came (other than my wedding) was in 2022, and complained that our family never wants to do stuff together, because when she came, my siblings didn’t really see her except for one day. And she always uses the excuse that she has two kids.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader had a lot to say.

This individual spoke up.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride who invites her groom’s “best woman” out to dinner in order to get to the bottom of her true feelings for her future husband.

And this person said she’s NTA.

Well, this is ultimately up to her, so she should do what she wants.

And if her sister is so concerned about seeing her, why doesn’t she make a trip?!?!

Hmmm…

She has some legit reasons for not wanting to visit her sister…