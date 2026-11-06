Her Son’s Old Test Papers Were Supposed To Boost A Friend’s Daughter’s Grades, So Saying No Left The Friend Upset

Helping a friend’s child study is very different from giving them advance access to school tests.

One mother was asked to hand over her ninth grader’s old assessments to a younger student.

She worried that sharing them would reward shortcuts instead of the hard work her own son put in.

Read on for the full breakdown.

AITA for not sharing my kids tests? My son is in 9th grade, and my friend’s daughter is in 8th grade. Last week, she asked me to give her my son’s 9th grade tests and assessments. I’m disappointed and I don’t know how to tell her the answer is no.

This woman’s son has excellent grades, while her friend’s daughter is more a a B-grade student.

My son has excellent grades, but it is the result of his efforts. Her daughter is not having any difficulties in class. We live in France and her average is around 15/20. Kind of like a B grade.

She thinks it’s not fair to lend her son’s test papers to her friend’s daughter.

I believe her daughter should study like all the other classmates. It’s not fair to my son or any other student who studies and works hard. AITA for not wanting to share?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Short and simple.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another similar thought from this person.

This one makes a valid point.

Finally, here’s a straightforward piece of advice.

This mother refused to share her son’s previous tests because the other student was already doing well and could prepare honestly.

Commenters would likely agree that protecting academic fairness matters more than helping a friend’s child gain an unfair advantage.

Studying usually works better without leaked previews.