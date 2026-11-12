Her Supervisor Badmouths Coworkers On Social Media, So An Employee Takes The Posts To Management

Social media can be a great way to stay in touch with people, but be careful what you post!

In this story, we hear about a supervisor who lost her job because of awful comments she made on a coworker’s social media post. She really should’ve known better than to say or even think things like that!

The person who reported her learned an important lesson in the process.

Let’s read all about it.

Supervisor tried to bully me…said goodbye to their job instead I was at uni at the time and worked for a large chain supermarket alongside my studies. I have a lot of complex medical issues, some of which weren’t diagnosed yet at the time. As a result, I was in and out of hospital a lot and on light duties to avoid injuring myself on the clock. This particular supervisor had a disliking for this because she thought I was being lazy or something.

Most of the coworkers got along.

Anyway, all the staff at the store (it was one of those small convenience style stores so there weren’t many of us) had each other on Facebook. It made finding cover for shifts easier and for the most part we all got on alright. I had made a jokey status about something funny that happened on my shift, and her one brain cell came to life and she thought it was smart to leave a mean comment. I commented back and told her to shut the heck up.

Yikes! The supervisor is being awful!

She did not, and made several nasty and derogatory comments about my health issues, was awful towards a friend of mine that jumped in to defend me, and used disgusting language against a disabled friend that had innocently commented on the original joke. All while she was meant to be on the clock. I blocked her after that, but not before screenshotting the whole conversation and emailing it to every manager I had contact information for.

There are consequences.

The next day I was called in for a meeting with the store manager, the area manager, and HR. I submitted a formal grievance on the matter. It turned out she had been bullying another manager also and was already on a warning. Within 2 weeks, she was gone. She’d been there for years, and she wrecked her job within 5 minutes by choosing to pick on the wrong person.

OP learned something important.

I learned not to have colleagues on social media, but I also learned to use someone’s own stupidity against them. If you’re gonna spout hateful stuff, don’t do it on a public forum with your job listed on your profile. The jokes on her anyway, I got a diagnosis shortly after that incident, finished university, left that job behind and have never been happier. She’s still in that same town utterly miserable, still working an awful retail job for another supermarket.

Wow! Why would the supervisor think it’s okay to say such awful things about anyone, let alone her coworkers? I’m glad she got fired.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks the manager deserved to get fired.

Another person likes how the story played out.

This person shares how they handle Facebook and coworkers.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a delivery driver who, after being scolded for ignoring parking policies, decides to maliciously comply himself into some serious overtime.

But his person has an even stricter rule about coworkers and social media.

What an awful supervisor! She made it too easy to have proof that she’s so awful. She definitely deserved to get fired.

Tread carefully if you have coworkers on social media!

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