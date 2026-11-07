Her Unhinged Neighbor Won’t Stop Harassing Her and Her Mom for No Reason—So She Built an Unassailable Evidence Dossier to Shut It Down

This kind of stuff makes my blood boil…

I’m talking about when people go out of their way to mess with other folks FOR NO REASON.

Like…get a life!

What is wrong with people like this?!?!

And that’s the big question at the heart of today’s story, friends!

Read on and check out what this woman had to say about a neighbor who won’t leave her and her mother alone.

I absolutely despise my upstairs neighbor. “I (21F) live in an apartment complex with my mother and my 7 month old. We are quiet people and barely acknowledge anyone in the building, but for the past couple of months, this one lady that lives upstairs has been harassing us. She always starts problems in the building, especially with all the tenants. She’s known to be an alcoholic and an addict and constantly fights with her husband. The fights sometimes begin at midnight.

Yowza…

One night, I went to the kitchen and was surprised to see my mom talking to a police officer. Apparently the neighbor was intoxicated and yelling in the hallway when my mom asked for her to keep it down since her grandson was sleeping and the lady started fighting my mom and ripped some of her braids out and bragged about it. An hour later I went outside to smoke and of course she stuck her head out the second floor hallway window and was saying stuff that didn’t make sense then calling me a bad mom for smoking when I’m the legal age, she kept saying she would beat me up and call DCF on me.

This lady needs to mid her own business…

I ended up getting a wellness check from DCF and I guess it’s not the first time she’s called on someone in the building, it was everyone who has kids here. Today her and her husband got into a fight again and of course she’s wasted, my mom went outside for a second and came back in and she started threatening hit my mom and to call DCF again which I know I’ll be getting the call tomorrow to do a wellness check. My mom called the police and they came, we both told our side and the cops were on our side because of the neighbor’s history to falsely call the cops. Well tomorrow my mother is getting a protection order against her and informing the landlord. I’m mad because I’ve never done anything to this woman and the fact she’s bringing my baby into it is infuriating me because what do you gain for falsely calling DCF on a new mom.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

And another reader weighed in.

This is starting to turn into a scary situation…

No doubt about that!

The landlord needs to evict this woman before something really bad happens!