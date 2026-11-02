November 2, 2026 at 6:35 pm

His Boss Warned Him About Keeping His Hands in His Pockets. When He Did It Again, the Boss Yelled at Him

by Matthew Gilligan

construction worker in a house

Shutterstock

The folks in charge on construction sites have to keep things AND people in line.

Because that can be a dangerous job!

Heavy equipment, huge vehicles, power tools, you name it.

But should a worker be scolded for having his hands in his pockets on the job site?

Hmmmm…

Sounds kinda weird, right?

Check out what this construction worker had to say about the puzzling interaction he had with his boss.

Get started now!

Boss yelled at me for hands in my pockets.

“I work in construction.

Today I was just standing there listening to my boss as he was explaining what he wanted us to do, when he just turned to me and snapped “get your hands out of your pockets!”

Oops!

I do remember him mentioning a couple days ago that was a pet peeve of his.

But like, what the hell?

Dude is neither my daddy nor my drill sergeant, so I’m not sure where he gets off talking to me like that.

This is pretty obnoxious.

I’m a grown man, not his child. And it’s so stupid too because it is literally something harmless; even if it’s a personal pet peeve of his, a grown adult should be able to keep that stuff to themselves.

I don’t go around yelling at coworkers for biting their fingernails or chewing with their mouths open, even if it personally bothers me.

I mean, I’m not surprised by this because I already knew my boss was a jerk.

And I know it really is a stupid thing to be upset over, but MAN it really got under my skin.”

Now let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person shared a story.

Screenshot 2026 11 01 at 8.20.40 AM His Boss Warned Him About Keeping His Hands in His Pockets. When He Did It Again, the Boss Yelled at Him

Another Reddit user chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 11 01 at 8.20.48 AM His Boss Warned Him About Keeping His Hands in His Pockets. When He Did It Again, the Boss Yelled at Him

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about customer who won’t take no for an answer when it comes to outdated price-matching policies.

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 11 01 at 8.21.12 AM His Boss Warned Him About Keeping His Hands in His Pockets. When He Did It Again, the Boss Yelled at Him

Maybe this boss needs to chill out a little bit…?

Just a thought!

But he sure does run a tight ship!

This guy’s boss is a real stickler for the rules!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
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