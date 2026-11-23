His Mom Wants Him to Use His Military Leave to Go to Japan. Her Sister Thinks He Should Come Home and See Family Instead

You only live once, folks!

And so you should live it up while you can…and while you’re young!

But, as you probably know, not everyone feels the same way…

In today’s story, a mom talked about why she’s at odds with a family member about her son’s travel plans.

Get all the details below and see what you think.

AITA for letting my son visit Japan vs. making him home come home for the holidays? “My son is 19 and in the military. It’s his first year away from home and last year we lost my mother. My sister is really irritated with me because she thinks that I should have him use his first available leave for family time during the holidays.

She has a different point of view…

I disagree, we grew up poor and never traveled out of country with family for vacations or anything else. I was able to because of school opportunities and I loved it! I work retail management so we did okay, but not amazing. We did go on local vacations and he even got to go to Las Vegas one summer.

This makes perfect sense to me…

But I’m super bummed I never made enough to actually take him anywhere else! He’s done amazing, in school he was straight A student, chess club, cross country, speech and debate , basketball and a ton of other amazing things, as well as working! He saved a ton of money. When he joined last year, he made fast friends with a few guys. Fast forward to now, the other boys are all military brats and don’t have to go home for the holidays because their parents are still enlisted.

Go see the world!

One of the boys grew up in Japan and wants to take the others there to visit during our holidays! I immediately told him to go for it! Don’t worry about me, I’ll always be here! But now my sister is barely talking to me and I just don’t get it! AITA? I just want him to really experience life and travel and have good friends and memories!”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This reader asked a good question.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who wants his deceased father’s car repaired, but insurance refuses to do it without his father’s consent.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Her son should absolutely go to Japan!

What a great opportunity…

And her sister just needs to stay out of it.

It sounds like she’s making the right decision!