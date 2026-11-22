Store Worker Asks Whether They Sell Measuring Tapes, But Their Supervisor’s Response Is That Customers Should Search The Store And Figure It Out For Themselves Instead Of Asking

Retail training gets messy when the person teaching you simply stops caring.

On their second day, this new worker asked a supervisor for basic help.

The answer quickly sent an annoyed customer straight back to them.

Then the supervisor explained her surprisingly terrible customer service strategy.

Check out how this retail mess unfolded.

Getting in trouble with customers thanks to my supervisor on my second day of work A few years ago I was starting my first ever retail job in a store that sold all sorts of things cheaply. This was my second day on the job and I was stocking the shelves with toothpaste when a customer came up to me and asked if we had measuring tapes. As the store is rather large and I had no idea where things were at the time, and as I only had an hour to finish up the shelves I didn’t want to waste too much time running around the store. I turned to my supervisor (who was a few metres away) to ask her if we had any measuring tapes. The supervisor simply answered “no we don’t have any” (out of earshot of the customer) I relayed the message to the customer, apologised and carried on with my shelves.

But the supervisor was wrong.

5 minutes later the customer came back to me quite annoyed with a measuring tape in hand saying “what type of worker are you? You don’t even know what you store sells!” I apologised saying that it was only my second day there so wasn’t a 100% of what stock we had and that a colleague had said we didn’t have any (I wasn’t going to make out that I’d answered ‘no’ because I didn’t know and wanted to get rid of her). When the customer walked off I informed my supervisor that we did have measuring tapes and her answer was “Freaking customers are just too lazy to look around the store themselves, I can’t be bothered with them so I just tell them we don’t have whatever they’re looking for”.

Here’s the lesson OP learned…

I learnt a lesson that day: Unless you have no idea, just go look for yourself. Never ask THAT supervisor where something is as a customer. I didn’t work there very long.

Some employees at stores can be very helpful, but as in this story, sometimes they’re not.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person shares a funny story about helping a customer find something.

The supervisor does sound lazy.

A retail worker at a clothing store shares their experience.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professional cheesemaker who works for a family business, but isn’t sure about working for a 17yo boy.

This sounds like the best way to handle situations like this.

The new employee trusted their supervisor and incorrectly told a customer there were no measuring tapes.

They soon learned that the supervisor lied about inventory simply to avoid helping shoppers.