His Father’s New Girlfriend Threw A Tantrum When He Refused To Buy Her A Necklace, So He Asked Her To Leave

When a parent starts dating someone new, things can get pretty awkward pretty quickly. It is also hard to set real boundaries.

That was the case in this story, where a young man’s father had a new girlfriend, and when Dad told her no about something, she started causing a big scene. So, he asked his dad’s girlfriend to leave the house.

She eventually did, but now he wonders if he overstepped his bounds or did something wrong, even though his dad agreed with him and made her leave.

This really wasn’t his decision to make, but I can see why he did it. Read through the full story and see what you think.

AITAH for asking my dad’s girlfriend to leave after she was being very rude and caused a scene? I (18M) go to school and am doing fairly well. I also work a side job to earn some extra cash and support my dad (49M).

This must have been devastating.

I’ll try to keep it as simple as I can. My mother, unfortunately, is no longer with me and my father and it crushed both of us. I had to start therapy and my dad almost got fired but luckily his boss is very kind and gave him a second chance because he knew times were rough for us then. My dad is still working that job today. Well, a year after my mother passed, he met someone new (Kate, 43F) and was calling and texting her often. I only found out about a month after all that started.

He is asking her some very personal questions.

I was feeling mixed about the whole thing, but my dad deserves to be happy and find someone who can support him. I finally met Kate one day when my dad brought her back. She was nice at first. I got to learn a little bit about her. She told me two of her boyfriends broke up with her and that she wanted to start again. I tried to ask about how long in between she broke up with the both of them but she avoided the question entirely.

It is sad when the new person tries to exclude kids.

That should’ve been my first red flag. Plus, whenever my dad tried to involve me in something she’d come up with an excuse to exclude me. That night I couldn’t fall asleep and Kate was staying the night. Fast forward to the present, Kate was staying over for dinner. As usual, she was talking her ear off to my dad to exclude me.

Wow, she is very entitled as well.

She asked if he could buy her some sort of expensive necklace. My dad respectfully said “not yet”. He didn’t say no, he just wanted to make some more money first. Well, Kate got all upset and saying she “deserves it” because she’s “important to him and his family”. That really made me mad, but if I said anything it’d only make it worse.

It isn’t really his place to kick her out.

My dad tried to calm her down, explaining he would try to work something out. But Kate wasn’t listening, yelling and crying like a baby. I finally had enough. I demanded she left the house because she was making my dad and I very uncomfortable.

She was acting badly, but it should have been up to Dad to ask her to leave.

Kate started to refuse, but my dad agreed it’d be best for all of us if she calmed down and got some sleep. Kate eventually listened after many attempts, storming out. I do feel a little guilty but she was just being very disrespectful towards my dad who I didn’t want for him to be treated that way. I know I could’ve handled it better but again, I wanted to protect my dad. AITAH?

She seems awful and bad for his dad, but at the same time, it wasn’t his place to ask her to leave like that.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

Dad should have been the one to tell her to leave.

Hopefully Dad will end this relationship.

He is trying to protect his father.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an incoming college student who does not want to share their grandparents’ monetary gift with a medically complex sibling.

She really does seem awful.

Reassuring Dad is going to be important.

Maybe he crossed a line, but this woman sounds awful, so we’ll let it go.

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