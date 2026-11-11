Teenage Boy Is Upset That His Dad Sold His GameCube, But His Dad Argued That He Hadn’t Used It In Years

Do you have anything that you keep around because of sentimental value even though you haven’t really used the item in years? Would you be upset if a family member sold that item if they needed the money?

In this story, one teenage boy is in this situation. His dad sold the GameCube that he grew up playing and was a huge part of his childhood. He has so many memories attached to it, and he’s pretty upset at his dad for selling it.

His dad didn’t think selling it would be a big deal.

Is the teen overreacting? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for being upset that my dad sold my childhood GameCube? My dad was gifted a GameCube in 2002 when he was 21. He grew up as a Nintendo kid and loved video games, but by that point he had gotten older and naturally moved on from videogames. 6 years later I was born. By that point, my dad had long stopped playing video games, so I ended up becoming the one who used the GameCube. It became a huge part of my childhood.

He played video games for a long time.

My dad actually continued buying me Nintendo consoles over the years the Wii, 3DS, Switch… Eventually I grew up and at around 16 I pretty much stopped playing video games (except in PC). My Wii, Wii U, 3DS, and GameCube were all sitting in my closet collecting dust to be honest. The Switch is really the only console I still occasionally use

Then they were having financial difficulties.

Three months ago, we were having some financial difficulties and money was getting tight for reasons I won’t disclose. My dad told me he was going to sell some things around the house that we weren’t using. I said that was fine. I didn’t really think much of it Well I found out this Tuesday that the GameCube was one of the things he sold. And I can’t lie I was REALLY mad

It has so many memories attached to it.

I hadn’t played it in years, but still it was lwk a huge part of my childhood. I was basically addicted to Mario Kart Double Dash and Smash Bros Melee when I was younger, and I have a lot of sentimental attachment to that console. So finding out that it had been sold without anyone even asking me really hurt. I confronted my dad about it after searching for the console and realizing it was gone.

His dad had no idea it meant so much to him.

He told me that I hadn’t played it in years, so he didn’t see the point in keeping it. He also pointed out that technically, it wasn’t even my console. It was originally his, since my grandfather gave it to him in 2002. I tried explaining that, regardless of who technically owned it, the GameCube had become a huge part of MY childhood. I compared it to his SNES and said that if he would never sell his SNES because of the memories attached to it, then he should understand why I was upset about the GameCube. In short he told me he genuiely didn’t know I still cared about it, we needed money, the GameCube wasn’t the only thing that had been sold, and this wasn’t something he specifically targeted or did to upset me. At the end of the day, he said it was his console and therefore his decision.

He knows he’s irrationally upset about this.

Look, I get it, he originally owned it. I also appreciate that he didn’t sell my Wii or 3DS, since those were actually bought for me. But like come on, surely he could’ve at least asked. It feels like a piece of my childhood was sold without me even getting a say in it. I know it’s “just a GameCube” and objectively it is just a piece of electronics that I hadn’t used in years. But still, it represented years of memories.

He doesn’t even want to talk to his dad.

Since then, I haven’t really spoken to my dad except when necessary. My mom told me that my dad thinks I’m being extremely childish and that I’m the jerk for giving him silent treatment about it. AITA?

Yikes! I get it though. I have a SNES, and I would never sell it. It’s basically collecting dust, but there are too many memories attached.

It’s too bad his dad didn’t tell him what he was selling before selling it. The memories might be worth a lot more than whatever his dad got for the GameCube.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks he’s overreacting.

Another person thinks he’s more upset than he should be.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who wants his deceased father’s car repaired, but insurance refuses to do it without his father’s consent.

This person agrees that selling it was the right thing to do.

Everyone thinks he’s making too big a deal out of this.

I completely understand being upset. It might’ve helped if his dad told him he was going to sell it before he sold it. Then, he could at least come to terms with it instead of feeling like his childhood was taken away from him when he wasn’t paying attention.

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