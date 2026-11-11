Woman Stopped A Stranger From Walking Into Her House During A Halloween Party, But Her Friends Say She Should’ve Let Her Use The Bathroom

Generally, being friendly to someone on your porch doesn’t mean you’ve invited them into your house.

One woman was having a Halloween party when people from a gathering down the street started spilling into her yard.

She didn’t mind them hanging around outside, but then a guy dressed as the Joker walked in without asking. She let him use the bathroom, and afterward, she and her fiancé agreed they wouldn’t let any more strangers inside.

So when a woman she didn’t know headed straight for the front door, she told her she couldn’t come in. The woman tried again anyway, so the host told her to leave.

Afterward, some of her friends thought she was rude and should’ve just let the woman use the bathroom.

Read on to see what you think.

AITA didn’t let a random girl use my bathroom I (29F) had a small party at my house last night. There were about 25 people, either close friends or friends of my close friends. We were mostly hanging out on the front porch of my house since the weather was nice. I live in a neighborhood close to a large state college, so most of my neighbors are college students. There were many parties happening on my street, including a house show on the corner a couple of doors down. Many, many random young people were walking through my yard all night. My friends are quite friendly and frankly chaotic, so they would say hello, happy Halloween, etc., to passersby, and sometimes we’d give them a beer as a trick or treat. A Joker and Batman stopped by and chatted for a while. This was all fine and good fun, of course.

Suddenly, even more people were on her lawn.

At one point later on in the night, the house show must’ve ended because there were suddenly like 20+ college kids in my yard. I was suppressing a “get off my lawn” moment, but once again, they were just chilling there, and it was Halloween, so I didn’t really care. I was sitting inside by the front door (the screen door was open, so I was able to see outside) around this time, and suddenly, the Joker from earlier unceremoniously entered my house.

Then, a random girl tried to walk into her house.

I remembered him from earlier, but I was peeved he would just come in without asking anyone. I let him use the bathroom, but my fiancé and I agreed that no more randoms would be allowed to come in. Later, I was back on the porch, and these girls who were standing around in my yard earlier were back. This one girl literally just waltzed right up to my front door without saying anything to anyone. I’m like, “Hey! You can’t go in there.” She says, “I just need to use the bathroom. I guess I’ll just go **** myself in the alley.”

The girl didn’t want to take no for an answer.

So I’m like, “Sorry, go ahead. I do not care at all.” Then she tries to enter AGAIN, and I’m like, “You CAN’T go in my house. Leave.” She starts making a scene, but her friends take her away. Some of my friends at the party said I was being rude and should’ve just let her in to use the bathroom, but I literally did not know that girl. I have two big dogs who are quite friendly, but she didn’t know that and just tried to walk in! AITA?

Wow! It’s crazy someone would just try to enter a home like that.

Let’s see if the folks over at Reddit agree with how she handled it.

That’s actually a really good point at the end.

According to this reader, she didn’t have to help them with anything. They were uninvited.

Alternatively, this reader thinks she allowed them to party there and should’ve let her use the restroom.

And that’s why you should always say no to this sort of thing.

Seriously, who does that?

Just because they let someone else use their bathroom doesn’t mean she can just let herself in.

Besides, as she said, they have two dogs. You never know how even the friendliest dogs will react when a stranger walks in wearing a Halloween costume.

Let’s hope their judgment was just a little off that night, and they don’t normally act like that. Because geez.

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