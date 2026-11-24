His Grandfather Gave Free Car Repairs to the Grandkids He Deemed Successful. When He Was Made to Pay and Questioned It, the Family Blamed Him

Family perks are great, until you realize you’re the only one who’s not receiving any.

One grandson had always paid for repairs at his grandfather’s garage, assuming that’s how it worked for everyone.

It wasn’t. As it turned out, his cousins had been getting free work for years.

His grandfather soon explained that the free work was a reward for only the grandkids he felt had made something with their lives.

So the second the grandson pushed back, the whole family turned on him.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for telling my grandpa his “reward” system is hurtful? I (20M) went to a family party last week, and while I was talking with my cousins, they mentioned how fun it was that they never had to pay for their oil changes and other small maintenance or repairs on their car. I wasn’t surprised, because my grandfather owns a garage, and all the family heads over there to get their car fixed when they need to.

He was always used to being treated like a customer. But why should he continue paying when his cousins never did?

I’ve always had to pay my grandfather, but I hadn’t been there in a few months, so I assumed business was going well and he recently could afford to discount family. A few days later, I head there for an oil change, come back an hour later, and thank my grandfather with a pack of beer.

His grandfather quickly shuts this down.

He laughs and says that’s not how it works here, and that while it’s a nice gesture, I’m still gonna have to pay up. I didn’t say much and handed him the money. I later talked to my grandmother about it and asked her why my cousins get it for free but I still have to pay.

What she says next really rocks him.

She tells me it’s based on how much “effort” we put into our lives. Some of my cousins have very good jobs, accountants and police work, etc. Those cousins get their car fixes for free.

His grandfather wasn’t near as impressed with the state of his life.

Meanwhile, I’m still knees-deep in my uni studies, my cousin accidentally had a kid very young and is trying to get his life back together, and one of my siblings has a minimal study trade job. So we don’t get our car fixes for free because we didn’t work enough to deserve it, according to him.

Things didn’t go well when he confronted his grandpa about it.

I addressed this with him, and he blew up at me, saying that nobody gets their car fixed for free anyway, that it’s not like he’s taking anything away from me or some of my cousins, but that he does reward those who put effort into being successful. Now a bunch of my family is mad at me for starting an argument with my grandfather over this. AITA?

Sounds like grandpa’s love is incredibly conditional.

Redditors are sure to get a kick out of this one.

This commenter doesn’t approve of this grandpa’s antics at all.

It’s time to put a stop to all this.

“Fair” definitely isn’t in this man’s vocabulary.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom and grandma who disagree where the kids should wake up on Christmas morning.

Isn’t family supposed to help family?

This grandson never felt entitled to free repairs, but when he learned his grandfather was handing them out to everyone else, he had the right to start asking some questions.

His grandfather may feel like he’s doing his grandson a favor by pushing him to do better, but all he was really doing was making him feel worthless.

A grandfather’s love shouldn’t come with a rewards program.

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