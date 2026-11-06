His Neighbors Hogged the Street with Junk Cars and Trash Cans—Making Him Wonder Why He Should Even Bother Following the Rules

When the rules aren’t enforced, they stop feeling like rules at all.

One tenant lived on a block where finding a parking spot had become a nightly fight.

Two of his neighbors took up far more than their share, with one keeping several cars on the street and the other renting out his garage.

They also placed trash cans in the road and parked at odd angles to save space for their extra vehicles. Others on the block followed their lead.

Every time the tenant tried to talk to them, it ended in screaming and insults, and the city never did a thing.

Now he’s getting close to just blocking out a spot of his own.

Keep reading for the full story.

Neighbors Saving Parking Spots Anybody sick of not finding parking due to trash cans or cars parked badly on purpose? I know I am.

One tenant is growing increasingly fed up by his neighbors.

I’m starting to be really upset by it. I have two neighbors who are really inconsiderate. One has 9 cars and usually parks 4 of them on the street. Another one has 3 and uses their garage as a rental. They themselves are renters.

But soon the neighbor’s bad behavior starts catching on.

Anyways, I wouldn’t mind the cars if they moved. Or if they didn’t use trash cans and park badly to save space for their other cars. They started a trend in the block, and now other neighbors do the same to a lesser extent.

This has made daily life so much harder for this tenant.

I’m at my wits’ end. It just angers me so much when I can’t find parking. I wish the city would paint spots and actually ticket trash cans on the curb all week. Any conversations with these people end in screams and name-calling from their side. What would you do? I’m about to start blocking a parking spot myself. If the city isn’t going to do anything, why should I follow regulations?

It’s hard to follow rules when everyone else around you is being rewarded for breaking them.

What did Reddit have to say?

The time has come to make a few high-powered phone calls.

It’s time to be the squeakiest wheel.

Rules aren’t always enforced in a timely manner.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who is told their fence doesn’t meet community guidelines, but then they find a way around those guidelines in their own handbook.

Maybe the city ordinances could help this tenant out.

This tenant has been playing by the rules while his neighbors treat the curb like a private lot, and he’s reached the end of his rope. Anyone circling the block after a long day would be ready to snap.

When the city never enforces anything, the rules go to whoever is most shameless, and these neighbors have clearly taken advantage of this fact.

So after months of unsuccessful reasoning, giving them a taste of their own medicine can feel like the last possible option.

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.

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