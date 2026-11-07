His Neighbors’ Loud Intimacy Was Driving Him Insane—So He Decided to Shut Down the Noise for Good

Well, this is interesting…

I’m all for people gettin’ their freak on and having a good time, but come on…you have to KEEP IT DOWN and not bother others.

The guy who wrote today’s story is pretty tired of listening to his neighbors do the nasty and it’s really getting on his nerves.

Check out what he had to say about what’s going on in his apartment building…

Neighbors making their private business public. “I (m,29) moved to this apartment with my girlfriend approximately two years ago.

Nobody wants to hear that!

Since then, like clockwork, every other day (usually Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays) a couple that live 2 floors above me proceed to have what I can only describe as the most animalistic “relations” on earth at the most random times, often multiple times of day. Now I want to get something out of the way, I ain’t kink-shaming anyone, you do you and that sort of thing. I understand that noise in the bedroom is a great thing. But guys, I promise I’m not exaggerating even a bit, you can hear the woman up to 3 blocks away on a silent day.

OMG…

To paint a picture of what she sounds like, cops have been called by people who thought she was being harmed and/or abused. The people in the building tried calling the police for noise, but either they stop before they get here or they straight up won’t open the door, and here in Germany they can’t bust through your door for what appear to be you-know-what noises. Talking to them doesn’t work, as they’ll just insist that it’s their business so we should stop listening in, but the problem is the whole street hears them and unfortunately they’re making it everyones business, especially considering that sometimes (I assume on purpose) they leave the blinds halfway up so you can see it as well. Not to mention they’ll sometimes start at 3 am, and I’ll wake up in cold sweat thinking someone is being harmed.

This is pretty frustrating…

I have no idea what to do, I’m assuming that this is simply a kink they have, where they want to be heard/observed, because I assure you, no dude is that good. Any ideas? What would you guys do? And before someone suggests taking a dump in front of their door and lighting it on fire, someone already did that, the fire department was called, and it unfortunately didn’t solve anything.”

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual has an idea…

This Reddit user weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

And another individual shared their thoughts.

Well, this is interesting…

These folks need to keep it down!

Come on, now!

This would seriously make a lot of people lose their minds…