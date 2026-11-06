His Upstairs Neighbor Kept Him Awake with Constant Noise—Then Escalated to Verbal Threats When Law Enforcement Intervened

Jeez, talk about taking things to the next level…

We see all kinds of stories about people feuding with their neighbors, but once threats start flying around, that’s when it gets serious.

The guy who you’re gonna hear from today is dealing with a neighbor upstairs in his building who and things are definitely heating up…

Check out what he had to say.

Upstairs neighbor. “We’ve been having a lot of issues with our upstairs neighbors and the noise they make. So about a month ago I asked management what we could do to have some change in the noise if they could talk to them because we’ve spoken to our neighbors about it very politely MULTIPLE TIMES.

Gee, thanks for your help…

So management told us to call the cops and there was absolutely nothing they could do. Fast forward to tonight. They were NOT. STOPPING. For hours and hours on end so we caved and called non emergency for a noise complaint. A cop showed up to speak with them asking if they could keep it down and we then heard our upstairs neighbors yelling at the cop. About a minute or two it passes and the cop leaves.

Jeez…

IMMEDIATELY after the cop leaves they start full force banging on the floor over and over and over again. Then they go out to the balcony screaming down at us threatening us and we hear their kids screaming crying “Daddy, stop it” that goes on for AN HOUR. We call the cops a second time and tell them they are threatening us and talking about coming to our apartment. Over an hour passes no cops come. An hour and a half later they finally leave the balcony and I am assuming went to bed because it’s late. I texted my apartment management telling them of what happened tonight and I’m wanting to know if anyone has experienced anything like this what was the outcome and what should we expect from management.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got fed up with all of the cars parking illegally on his vacation land, so he had them all towed.

And another individual shared their thoughts.

This is starting to get scary…

And he might need to get the hell out of this place!

This neighbor is a total PSYCHO.