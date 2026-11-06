is Neighbor Is Dumping Septic Tank Waste Into A Neighborhood Ditch, And He’s Worried About The Health Risks

Well, this is ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING.

And I’d love to know where this story takes place…because it’s wild!

And that’s I’m all gonna say, folks…

Because I’ll let this guy do the talking for himself.

Check out what he had to say about a very concerning issue going on in his neighborhood.

Get started now!

Neighbors keep pumping their septic waste into the neighborhood drainage ditch. “I genuinely cannot WAIT to move out of this neighborhood.

Gross!

This is now the SECOND neighbor we’ve had who regularly pumps what appears to be wastewater from their septic system directly into the roadside drainage ditch. Apparently, this is just something people think is perfectly normal and acceptable to do?! What absolutely disgusts me is the complete lack of consideration for everyone else living in the neighborhood. These drainage ditches run alongside the road and connect to the drainage system throughout our community.

This is so rude…

There are families with young children, pets, and people who regularly walk through these areas, yet somehow the possibility of pumping sewage into a shared drainage ditch doesn’t seem to bother the people doing it. And the fact that we’ve now had TWO separate neighbors doing this on a regular basis is what really gets me. At what point did this become acceptable behavior?! How does someone look at a residential drainage ditch and decide that’s an appropriate place to discharge their septic waste?

How is this legal…?

The sheer disregard for basic sanitation, public health, and the people living around them is absolutely mind-boggling. We’ve already contacted the local health department and our HOA about the situation. I’m just beyond frustrated that this is even something we have to deal with, let alone report. You would think that NOT potentially contaminating your neighborhood with sewage would be common sense, but apparently that’s asking too much. I am so unbelievably ready to get the hell out of this neighborhood.”

Now it’s time to see what readers said about this story.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another person nailed it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who keeps reporting a neighbor who is constantly parking in the handicapped spots.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

This is insane!

Again, I really want to know where this is going on…

This has to be illegal, right…?