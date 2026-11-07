Man Is Waiting For A Driver To Pull Out Of A Parking Spot, But An Old Lady Tries To Stop Him, Claiming It’s “Her Spot”

Imagine trying to find a parking spot in a crowded parking lot. What would you do if you were waiting for someone to pull out of their parking spot when another driver claimed that it was “her spot”? Would you keep looking for a parking spot or ignore the other driver?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he has a conversation with the other driver, trying to figure out why she would think it’s “her” spot.

Now, he’s left wondering if he did something wrong by not giving up the parking spot.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for not giving up a parking space So I (27m) had a dentist appointment this morning and had gotten to the parking garage with about 10 minutes to spare at the time. It’s a relatively small parking garage that is underground but it is part of a shopping mall with much more parking surrounding the mall. This garage is meant for patients only (there are a few doctor offices that this is attached to).

It was hard to find a parking spot.

All the spots were taken when I first arrived and both me and another car (in front of me) were circling around waiting to see if a spot opened up. Eventually the car in front decided to pull off to the side while I kept circling. Somewhat soon after that, a pregnant lady walks out of the building and starts walking to her car and sort of points in the general direction of where she is parked. I pull around to where her car is and turn on my signal.

Enter crazy lady…

While I’m waiting for her to pull out of the space, an elderly lady appeared (maybe 60s, hard for me to gauge these things) and was saying “that’s my spot! That’s my spot!”. I pulled down my window and asked her what she means by that and she said “that’s my parking spot and you’re in the way, so you need to move so I can get to it”. This still while the person in the spot hadn’t even pulled out yet. I had also pulled a little too close so I needed to back up a tiny bit for her to get out comfortably.

This is a crazy conversation.

I asked the lady why is it her spot. And she said “Because this person (pointing at the car) said she would give it to me.” I asked if she even knew the lady and even if she did, that’s not how parking spots work. She said that she did know the lady, she just had a conversation with her about getting her spot.

The lady gave up.

I didn’t really know what to say and kind of paused without saying anything for a few seconds and she finally said “Fine!! Take the spot!” By the time I was entering the building the lady had found a spot much much closer to the entrance (which is great, I really don’t care), but the whole interaction left me feeling a bit weird the whole day and got me wondering if I was being an AH for not just letting her have the spot. If she had said she was really running late or some other reasoning along those lines I feel like I may have reconsidered but the fact she just came off saying that it’s her spot made me feel like she was just being entitled or something. For some additional context: she appeared to be in good health, and this spot was one of the farthest from the entrance, so it’s not like she wanted it for accessibility reasons.

Yikes! That lady’s reasoning was crazy. It ended up working out better for her not taking the spot, so good riddance. No, OP didn’t do anything wrong.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person doesn’t think OP did anything wrong.

Another person knows how it works.

Here’s a comment about the person leaving the spot.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

Another person points out who the lady should be mad at if she’s going to be mad at someone.

Honestly, the lady was probably glad in the end since she got a better parking spot. It was pretty crazy of her to claim that the other parking spot was “hers.” I’d be like, “I don’t see your name on it.”

Parking is first come first serve. She was the problem for trying to get him to leave the spot.

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