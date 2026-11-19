Man Went To The Emergency Room For An Eye Issue, But He Never Expected To Be Hit With A Huge Bill

Imagine having a medical emergency and going to a hospital that’s in-network on your insurance. What would you do if you were still stuck with a huge medical bill?

In this story, one person was in that exact situation. He could technically afford to pay the bill, but on principle, he didn’t want to.

Keep reading to find out how he’s getting revenge.

Tell me the doctor who saw me for an emergency room visit is “Out-of-Network”? You’ll get your money, eventually… I had to go to the ER a few years ago because I got something stuck in my eye. The pain was excruciating, and it was bad enough that the urgent care clinic said I really needed to go to the ER. I go to the ER, get through triage and immediately see a doc who flushed, dyes, scopes, and eventually is able to get the burr out of my eye without blinding me. All good, I think, because the hospital is in network.

This would be so frustrating!

Well, fine readers, it turns out that while a hospital may be in-network, you can be treated by a doctor, IN AN EMERGENCY, and get a bill for thousands of dollars because the doctor you saw, FOR AN EMERGENCY, was an independent contractor and therefore out of network. I was FLOORED to get a $3100 bill for the care I received. Sure, I was happy that I wasn’t blind, but $3100 seemed steep. I called, and sure enough, the facility fees were almost nothing thanks to the insurance discount, but no discount at all on the Doctor.

OP came up with a plan.

I was very angry, because I really had no choice in who saw me. And if there had been no in-network doctor on duty, would I have had to wait? So, I hatched a plan. They would not negotiate on price AT ALL. I thought this was ridiculous. I could have paid the bill, but I have principles, damnit! I told the billing folks that I couldn’t afford the bill, and wanted a payment plan. I’m not sure if there is a law requiring them to accept a payment plan, but they agreed and asked what I could afford.

This is going to take a long time.

I told them $10/mo. Here is the thing about medical bills. They can’t charge you interest on them. They also cannot report you to collections if you are paying. Finally, it has zero impact on your credit score if you take a payment plan (unless it goes to collections). So now, for a procedure I was billed $3100 for a little more than 2 years ago, I’ve paid $260 on. I have the $10/mo on auto-pay and I’ve basically forgotten about it. They’ll get their $3100…. but it’ll be over almost 24 more years. And they will spend almost $150 in postage, mailing me a bill every month that immediately goes into the shredder to be recycled.

I’m surprised they accepted the low payment of $10 a month. I’m going to keep this tip in the back of my mind in case I ever need it.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person did some math.

Another person shares a story about a friend.

Here’s another similar story.

Hopefully, this will happen!

It is ridiculous to go to an in-network hospital but still get stuck with a huge bill because the doctor was out of network. Especially in an emergency situation, there’s no way to double-check and make sure the doctor is in-network before you receive treatment.

I’m glad OP found a way to basically forget about the bill. They’ll get their money…eventually!

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a professional cheesemaker who works for a family business, but isn’t sure about working for a 17yo boy. Read Story →