Dad And Stepmom Counted On A Teen For Free Childcare, But He Refuses To Babysit After Being Left Out Of A Once-In-A-Lifetime Trip

Family favoritism hurts more when everyone still expects free favors afterward.

This teenager was repeatedly excluded from trips and even denied a bedroom.

Still, his father and stepmother relied on him for childcare.

One painful vacation finally changed his answer.

Check out how the whole thing went down.

AITA for refusing to babysit out of resentment? So my (16m) parents divorced when I was tiny, and they’ve both now got other partners. My dad’s wife has two daughters, both quite a bit younger than me (8 and 10). They get treated way different than I do.

This teen has never felt particularly welcomed by his stepmom, and she makes her favoritism abundantly clear.

I don’t think my stepmum likes me very much, and I don’t think she wants me to be a part of the family. Like my stepsisters get taken on a lot of trips and holidays and stuff that I’m not allowed to go on. I get left behind when they’re taken for days out or to do activities. They get given tons of stuff which I don’t.

Even the sleeping arrangements reflect a total imbalance.

I sleep on the pull-out sofa at Dad’s, even though it’s a four-bedroom house, because the fourth bedroom has been designated as the girls’ playroom. I know it’s bad to feel this way, but the whole thing has led to a lot of resentment towards my stepmum and my stepsisters.

As if this wasn’t bad enough, his parents treat him like free childcare most of the time.

I’ve always been Dad and SM’s go-to babysitter. Any time they have plans, I watch the girls. But last month, the girls got taken on a trip to what is basically my dream destination where I’ve wanted to go my whole life.

To him, this felt like a huge slap in the face.

Dad and SM are aware of how much I wanted to go to this place and how special it is to me, but they still told me I can’t go.

So he decided he was finally done giving when he never got anything in return.

It was kinda the thing that broke the camel’s back, and ever since I’ve been refusing to babysit for them. It’s been causing problems, mostly with my stepmum, who says I’m being selfish and spiteful and childish.

Now his horrible stepmom is making threats.

She’s threatened to ban me from going over to their house, which is a problem because I don’t want to be stuck with Mum and her boyfriend all the time. AITA for being jealous?

Talk about an evil stepmother.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This user agrees this teen shouldn’t have to go out of his way to help someone who doesn’t treat him well.

It’s hard to ignore the blatant favoritism going on here.

This teen needs to implore his father to start standing up for him a little more.

These people most definitely aren’t winning any parenting awards.

This teenager was treated like free childcare while his stepsisters enjoyed the family privileges.

Refusing to babysit was a fair boundary after years of obvious exclusion.