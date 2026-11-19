Graphic Designer Worries Her Stepmom’s Business Will Suffer After She Rejects Her Artwork And Chooses AI-Generated Designs Instead

AI art has become one of the most divisive topics in the creative world, and even a small bakery logo can land in the middle of it.

One designer’s stepmom had always been a talented baker, and she was finally taking the leap into selling her treats. The designer was thrilled and offered to draw her logo.

But even after rounds of edits, her stepmom still didn’t love the concepts she created.

Months later, an AI-generated logo appeared on her business’s Instagram, and the designer knew exactly how that might be received by people who care about original art.

She offered to help, but all she got in return was silence.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for redrawing my stepmom’s logo without her asking so she wouldn’t have it be AI I (25F) have a stepmom (55F) who my mom married a few years ago. We get along pretty well for the most part, and my mom seems happy with her. My stepmom has always been a great baker and is nearing retirement age. She’s stepping out of her comfort zone by pursuing selling her baked goods, which I think is really cool.

Soon she feels she could leverage her job experience to help her stepmom with this venture.

I am an artist and professionally design things for my full-time job, so when she asked me to draw a logo for her, I was more than happy to do it. However, she didn’t seem to like how it turned out, even after a few edits.

She realized her stepmom went in a different direction entirely.

A few months later, her Instagram pops up, and she has an AI-generated logo. Being in the art community, I am very aware of how disliked AI design is right now and how it is fully a non-starter for many people.

So the designer did what she thought was a good deed.

I decided to redraw her logo, based on the AI-generated one. I sent that to her and said if she needed tips with Instagram, I am more than happy to help. I gently tried to explain that many people do not like AI at the moment, and I don’t want people to be turned away just from that.

Her stepmom didn’t really seem to appreciate her effort.

She said she appreciates that I redrew it, but she already printed cards and a banner. She didn’t respond after I asked if she would just at least use the hand-drawn version for Instagram. I fear I may have overstepped, but I was genuinely just trying to help her succeed. AITA?

This designer had good intentions, for sure.

What did Reddit have to say?

This stepmom will have to fail on her own if she refuses to listen to good advice.

As an artist, it’s hard to accept when something doesn’t land, but there’s still time to take the high road.

Her stepmom needs to make her own decisions, even if they are bad ones.

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It’s difficult to reason with someone who genuinely prefers AI art over real art.

The designer did everything an expert stepdaughter could do. She drew a logo, made edits, redrew a version, and offered Instagram tips.

And on top of all of that, she gave a well-intended warning about the current landscape.

But at the end of the day, the choice is her stepmom’s.

If she wants to jeopardize her business by not prioritizing real art, then that’s on her.

You can’t help someone who doesn’t want to be helped.

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