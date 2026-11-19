She Stopped Doing Favors for Her Demanding Roommate. When She Refused to Pretend They’re Friends, She Got Yelled At

College roommates don’t have to become best friends, but being able to share a living space without constant arguments seems like a reasonable expectation.

Unfortunately, one student has discovered that her roommate apparently expects a personal chauffeur, housekeeper and unlimited access to someone else’s belongings.

Before the semester began, the two discussed how they’d divide responsibilities. The arrangement seemed simple enough: one would help with cleaning, while the other would provide rides without charging for gas.

But according to the frustrated student, that agreement quickly became a one-sided affair.

Between the messes, disappearing belongings, temperature disputes and demands to leave their shared room whenever her roommate had company, tensions continued to build.

Eventually, the student decided to stop going above and beyond, especially after being explicitly told they weren’t friends.

That should have made their relationship fairly straightforward.

Instead, her roommate suddenly decided she wanted a friendship after all, leading to yet another confrontation.

Roommate gaslights me and is genuinely a nightmare to live with I’m going to try to make this as short as possible but the past three months have definitely taken their toll on me- TLDR, roommate’s a mess, demands I take her places, buy her things, and clean for her, then denies she does something when I politely ask for some consideration. In college and my roommate and I were texting before the semester began to talk about the room/responsibilities, permissions, how we split utilities, etc. We (I thought) decreed that she was a good cleaner, and I had my license, so instead of charging her gas, I would take her wherever she needed to be in exchange for help cleaning.

Oh boy.

She does not clean. She’s genuinely kind of a slob. Better yet, every time the trash started to fill up or she made a mess somewhere, she would notify me and tell me it needed to be cleaned, then once I clean it, she would tell me she needed to go somewhere. We had gone to Walmart and I wanted to look in a specific aisle, and she yelled at me for staying too long in that aisle because she wanted to just get her items and not do anything else. She has also been using my items and losing/damaging them. I let her use my scissors and then found them stuffed under the dresser next time I needed them.

How inconsiderate.

She also started placing her items on the top of my plastic drawers that I brought with me to the point where I couldn’t open them and get my food. I moved my drawers over closer to my bed and found a different stand for her things, and she was quite agitated when she found out. Pretty early on she came and said that we aren’t friends and she doesn’t consider me a friend, so I kind of backed off then and there. I stopped trying to converse with her, stopped using my gas to take her places when she demanded (which she got pretty uppity about for a bit), and just tried to be as neighborly as possible and keep it to we’re just roommates- I’ll meet her at 50% but no more.

Fair.

I like my room 75 degrees, she likes hers 65, so I figured we could meet in the middle at 70. I tagged this as gross for this part- the last couple of days I have been finding some goopy, off-white substance in the shower- At first I thought it was maybe just conditioner, but upon further inspection before I touched it, it had p*bes in it and I’m a little worried it’s discharged fluid- I’m not sure if I even WANT to confront her about that… She has picked my way of living apart and I’m fairly certain believes I’m her servant. She has told me that 70 is too hot for her, I have offered to negotiate a little, but she won’t, she has now started putting it at 62.

Holy moly.

She tells me that she is having friends over and what time I need to be out of the room by so they can hang out (but I have asked if she could please give me some time for telehealth counseling every other week and she tells me I need to go to my car because it’s her room too). She walks over to my side of the room (about five feet from my bed) to open the window in the mornings and jack the ac as far up as it will go at whatever time at night she deems fit. She also won’t do her makeup in the bathroom. She does it in a personal mirror on the tv stand in a common area. I asked her pretty casually when she came home if she could just take it to the bathroom and she told me she has never once done her makeup out in the common area.

Come on now.

I’ve stopped confronting her because she just denies everything I ask her if she could please be considerate when I am trying to sleep, saying “she would never do something that rude.” (She has literally admitted to purposely blasting phone calls till 1 in the morning when I am sick and trying to sleep just to keep me awake). She’s also accused me of stealing from her, and the stuff she accuses me of trying to steal she will be holding in her hand while she is interrogating me. The other day, she stepped in the room and said we needed to talk about the fact that I haven’t been as friendly with her as I once was and she wanted me to be her friend so was asking why I wasn’t.

Here it comes…

I told her the truth that I backed off after she told me she didn’t consider me her friend, and she yelled at me for a good fifteen to thirty minutes about how she would never say something like that… And I hurt her feelings really bad by even saying that she was the kind of person who would say that, then proceeded she wanted me to try harder at being her friend. Honey that ship sailed- I’ve already contacted about swapping next semester- and I don’t often make friends with people who try to gaslight me into thinking I imagined a whole conversation and everything she’s done that I’ve spoken up about.

Of course not.

The closet is entirely hers, the fridge is almost entirely hers, the tv stand is entirely hers, and everything else we split 50%. This included my personal belongings before I put my foot down about that, but she still continues to use the things I bring and buy, so that may be more of a 75/25 still. I asked if I could borrow something of hers, and she has kept it hidden ever since

Unfortunately next semester is the earliest I can swap. I seriously do not know how to go on without figuratively ripping each other’s throats out till mid December

The student’s frustration is understandable, especially considering how many compromises she’s reportedly made while receiving little consideration in return.

Sharing a college room requires cooperation, and neither roommate should have complete control over the temperature, storage space, visitors or use of personal belongings.

The alleged late-night phone calls intended to disrupt her sleep are particularly concerning, as are the repeated accusations of theft and denials of conversations the student remembers clearly.

Of course, these events are described from one perspective, and some disagreements may involve misunderstandings rather than deliberate manipulation.

However, the larger pattern suggests an unhealthy living arrangement in which one person feels increasingly uncomfortable asserting even basic boundaries.

The student is also under no obligation to become friends with someone simply because they share a room. Respectful coexistence is enough.

Requesting a roommate change seems like a sensible decision. In the meantime, documenting incidents and involving residential staff could help prevent further confrontations.

Ultimately, friendship can’t be demanded, particularly when the person demanding it has made living together so unpleasant.

This person has some good advice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who wants his deceased father’s car repaired, but insurance refuses to do it without his father’s consent.

This person says OP is definitely being mistreated.

This person says it to them straight.

Her roommate wanted a chauffeur, a maid and a best friend, but apparently forgot that none of those services came included with the dorm room.

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