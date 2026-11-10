Man’s Wife Is Upset That She’s Stuck In Traffic Due To Road Construction, But He Thinks She Should Stop Complaining

There are two types of people in the world, people who get road rage and people who get annoyed with people who get road rage. They’re often married to each other.

In this story, the wife is the one with road rages. She’s pretty upset that road construction if making her commute home take longer than it should. The husband is on the phone with her, and he thinks she needs to stop complaining.

Was he wrong for calling her out on her complaints? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for calling out my wife’s complaints at 9pm road construction? She got off at 9pm and found traffic from lane closures, it brought her a 20 minute detour. As we are talking her voice is is getting angrier she recognized it and said she was gonna get off the phone as she already knows I can not talk to her in that state of rage. Phone call continues. I’m thinking she is being mindful of it and can alter herself to fit a better conversation.

It’s too bad she didn’t hang up.

She gets super mad and just starts screaming “why can’t they do this in the weekends!?” I respond “babe, they are working at 9pm at night away from family just like yourself. Why should they be forced to work on the weekends only? “Because no traffic!” “But traffic would exist because traffic only came about at 9pm because if the construction… The roads are already terrible and if they were to do what you ask if them the roads would be even more terrible.”

Here’s how the call ended.

She admits to them also doing construction on the weekends. At this point we can not see eye to eye. Claiming “I don’t want you to make a point just listen to mine.” “Nobody wants to hear to about traffic issues at 9pm at night that is a simple inconvenience to you and to the construction workers. It’s toxic and it is what it is.” “Well it is what it is for me to complain about construction…” More or less end of the call see you when you get home in 20 minutes

He should’ve stopped trying to reason with her and just let her feel frustrated because traffic is frustrating. Something like, “I’m sorry you’re stuck in traffic. See you soon.” Then end the call.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks he should’ve just let his wife vent.

Another person has a suggestion of what OP could’ve said to his wife.

This person knows it wasn’t the right time for a debate.

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Another person calls him “condescending.”

He does sound pretty awful. His wife was already frustrated with traffic. She didn’t need him telling her why she shouldn’t be upset. Yeah, sure, the construction workers have families too, but she’s just venting about being stuck in traffic.

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