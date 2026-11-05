Mom Wants Contractors To Stop Drinking The Family’s Water During Their Kitchen Remodel, But Isn’t Sure How To Tell Them

Imagine hiring some contractors to remodel your kitchen. Would you expect them to drink bottled water that you provide, or would you expect them to bring their own water?

In this story, one homeowner complains that her contractors are drinking all the bottled water they buy, and she wants them to stop. Her husband doesn’t think it’s a big deal, but there literally isn’t even enough water for their kids since the contractors drink it faster than they can buy it.

Was she wrong for telling the contractors to bring their own water? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for asking our contractors to bring their own water My family is remodeling our kitchen. We don’t have drinkable tap water or access to the tap water filtration system that we used before the remodel so we’ve been drinking bottled water for the past few months. The problem is my husband and I have 4 kids, we have anywhere between 2-6 grown men working in our house on any given day, and it has been 90-110 degrees for the majority of the summer so we go through water like crazy. I will leave for work with almost an entire package with 24 16.9 oz bottles of water and come home with them gone or almost gone.

Her kids don’t have enough water.

My husband and I bought us each a reusable 64 oz water bottle and we fill them at work. Our kids haven’t started school yet so they can’t fill up at school. Two of my kids have resorted to keeping mini fridges in their rooms and buying their own water because there’s never any water no matter how often I go to the grocery store.

This is getting expensive and it’s not fair to my kids so I texted all of the contractors and asked them to bring their own water. I even offered to buy them a reusable water bottle and just have them fill it up at home.

Some of the contractors are upset.

Responses are pretty divided between the contractors. Some don’t mind bringing their own water and keeping it in our fridge but some are refusing and are saying it’s part of our responsibility as the homeowner to supply water (I wonder what they did for the entire month of July when we were visiting family and didn’t have bottled water in the house). My husband is also getting frustrated with never having any water in the house but he thinks I shouldn’t have asked the contractors to bring their own water so I wanted to know if I was TA

It is most definitely not the homeowner’s responsibility to provide water for the contractors! They should never have been drinking the homeowner’s water. Yikes!

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person thinks the contractors should bring their own water.

Another person has a question.

This person shares their opinion.

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Another person shares how it usually works.

No, they are not responsible for providing water, but I could see how the contractors might assume the homeowners were being nice and providing water since the water bottles were in the kitchen. They should still buy water but put it in the bedrooms or somewhere out of sight so the contractors aren’t tempted to take it. Then, they’ll be forced to bring their own water.

I’d be upset too! This is not the homeowner’s responsibility.

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