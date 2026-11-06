Neighborhood Kids Kept Dumping Toys in Her Yard—So She Blasted Their Behavior to the Entire Neighborhood Facebook Group

How well do you know your neighbors? If you lived in a private neighborhood with a private neighborhood Facebook group, would you be upset if someone posted a video of your kids in the group?

In this story, one homeowner posts a video like that basically because she doesn’t know the kids, and this is her only way of hopefully being able to contact the parents.

Well, the parents saw the video, and they were furious!

Now, she’s wondering if she did something wrong.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for posting a video of the neighbours kids to a local facebook group? I went to leave my home today and when I opened my front door (which opens directly onto a street), I was greeted with a shopping trolley that had been ditched right in front of it. Not exactly blocking the path but directly in front of my house. I have a doorbell camera so I checked the footage and it was some local kids (around age 12-13 I’d say) who dragged it there, played around with it for a bit and then ditched it.

She thought she handled the situation in a way that made sense.

I don’t know my neighbours very well as I keep to myself, but our estate has a facebook group (It’s private and only the people who live on this estate are part of it ~70 people or so). There’s a fair bit of crime on our estate, we’ve had a spat of car break-ins and such and many of the houses have cameras, people post the footage in this group of anything dodgy, so I posted the video there asking if anyone recognised the kids and knew who the parents were. That was apparently the wrong thing to do.

The kids’ family members were very upset.

The grandmother of one of the kids replied demanding I immediately take the video down, that you shouldn’t be posting videos of kids to facebook, that “Kids will be kids”, that I should get a life, that the kids were just playing, that I should have better things to do and so on. All I asked was that the kids take the trolley back to where they found it and not leave it in front of my house. A couple of hours later, the mother of that kid was at my door, screaming and shouting at me much the same things. There are “worse things” going on in our estate, that I am picking on her children (It’s the first I’ve ever mentioned any of the children on the estate), I should have better things to do, that they’re “Just kids” and “it would be different if it were adults” and so on. Meanwhile, the trolly was right next to her.

It doesn’t sound like the issue was ever resolved.

I remained calm and explained that I just wanted them to remove the trolley they had left there and was told that I should just do it myself. She said “If it were me, I’d have just pushed it down there” and pointed further down the street. I have taken the video down as it’s clear the parent(s) couldn’t be reasoned with anyway and all I wanted to do was talk to them, but AITA for posting the video at all?

Sure, take the video down if the mother is so upset about it, but it would’ve been nice if the mom had brought her kids with her to fix the situation instead of just yelling at OP.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person has a suggestion.

Like mother like child.

This person has a theory.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who finds his parking spot at a hocket game in jeopardy from a rude driver.

Nobody thinks OP did anything wrong.

But the mother didn’t do anything about the problem. The mother didn’t have the kids fix the problem. Basically, instead of addressing the reason OP is upset, the neighbor is just complaining about the video.

What annoying neighbors!

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