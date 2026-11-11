New Mom Keeps Putting Off The Board Game Her Husband Gave Her, And He Is Calling Her Out In Front Of Their Friends

You can appreciate a gift without being all that excited to use it.

At least that’s how one woman felt when her husband gave her a board game for a special occasion.

He loves board games, but she’d told him before that she wasn’t really into them anymore. Still, she appreciated that he’d gotten her something, so she thanked him and left it at that.

When he started asking to play, she told him she would eventually. But between having a baby and dealing with health issues, she never felt up to learning a new game.

Now he’s bringing it up in front of friends, and she’s wondering if she really owes it to him.

Read on to see what you think.

AITA for not playing a game my husband gifted me My husband gave me a board game as a gift about 1.5 years ago for a special occasion. I thanked him for it and genuinely appreciated the effort. But I’m not going to lie, I wasn’t exactly thrilled about the gift. I hadn’t been interested in board games for quite some time and had made that pretty clear to him on several occasions. Much to his disappointment, since he really enjoys them. My husband isn’t much of a gift-giver. This is his first relationship, so in the beginning, I really had to explain to him that I would be a little disappointed if he didn’t get me anything for my birthday or other special occasions.

She was just happy he got her a gift.

I’m never expecting random gifts, and certainly not expensive ones. But I do feel like a thoughtful gift for my birthday, Christmas, etc., isn’t too much to ask. Which brings me back to the board game. I don’t feel like he put much thought into choosing it specifically for me. But to be honest, I was kind of happy that he had even gotten me something at all, so I just thanked him and left it at that. Over the past few months, he has repeatedly brought up the game and asked me if I wanted to play it. But to this day, we still haven’t played it together. It wasn’t out of spite; I just never really felt like it.

At this point, she’s just not really interested in learning how to play it.

I know, I know. Sometimes we have to do things for our partners even when we don’t particularly feel like it. But give me some grace here. I was pregnant, had a baby, and have been dealing with some health issues for a while now. So I’ve been pretty tired and busy. Learning a new board game, especially, takes quite a bit of energy. You have to sit down, figure out all the rules, and get your head around how everything works. I promised him I would play it with him at some point. It just never happened. Yet! He keeps bringing this up, sort of half-jokingly, half-acting all hurt, even to friends, making me out to be the ungrateful bad guy. AITA?

Eek. It’s easy to see why she feels like that, but playing it once can’t be that bad.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about it.

This person takes her side.

According to this comment, it was selfish.

Here’s someone who thinks she goes too easy on her husband.

Yet another reader who thinks she’s not wrong.

It sounds like he picked a gift he would’ve been excited to open.

Maybe he thought it would be fun to learn a new game together, but in that case, it probably shouldn’t have been a gift.

As for her, if she doesn’t want to play, she should just tell him so he can quit asking about it.

Besides, he can always play it with those friends he complains to.

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