One Family Favor Turned Into A Money Dispute When A Father Fixed His Daughter’s Car Without Permission And Expected Reimbursement

Helping with a repair only feels generous when the person receiving the bill agreed to it first.

What would you do if someone fixed a car you planned to sell, then demanded payment?

Instead of asking first, this father approved work his daughter had already decided was not worth doing.

Check out why his surprise favor created more frustration than gratitude.

AITA for being mad at my dad for fixing my car without telling me and then giving me the bill? My dad decided to repair my car without saying anything to me. Then he handed me the bill after. It’s over $200 for context. I get that he was trying to help, and I do appreciate it. But I’m honestly mad that he didn’t ask me first.

This woman thinks it’s not worth putting more money into her old car.

My car is over 15 years old, has more than 260,000 km, and a ton of problems — brakes, tires, alignment, etc. It’s really not worth putting more money into at this point. I was planning on selling the parts or something. I’m also moving out next week to a big city with great public transportation. I’ve been saying for months that I don’t even want a car anymore. I won’t have a parking spot, and I’d rather save money for moving out.

Her dad got mad at her when she told him she didn’t want the car fixed.

I told my dad I didn’t expect to pay for the repair and that I didn’t even want the car fixed. So he got really defensive and said things like “I’ll remember this.” And “People who don’t own cars don’t have a life.” Now, he’s mad at me, and I feel guilty but also annoyed because I never asked him to do any of this. And now he expects me to pay for it.

She plans to sell her car cheaply.

I’ll pay, of course. It’s my car, and at the end of the day, I’ll probably just sell it cheap. But I’m still mad. AITA here?

Her dad should’ve asked first, but she’s not wrong to be upset.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person has a few questions.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

I wouldn’t pay for it, says this person.

Here’s some helpful advice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.

Finally, here’s a short and simple opinion.

This young woman was preparing to move somewhere she would not need a car, but her father repaired the aging vehicle without permission.

Commenters agreed he should have asked before spending her money, especially after she had repeatedly explained that she planned to sell it.

He fixed one car problem and added a brand-new expense to her moving budget.