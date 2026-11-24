Pregnant Employee’s Co-Worker Complains To Their Supervisor After She Repeatedly Avoids Her Job Responsibilities

Folks, keep this very important life tip in mind ALWAYS…

Remember to check your spam email folder!

Because if you don’t, you might end up in the same situation as the poor fella you’re about to hear from in this story.

Take a look at what he had to say about why he’s down in the dumps because he thinks he missed out on some good opportunities.

My last freaking straw. Interview requests in my spam folder. “I’m facing down my third displacement and I’m just trying to land on my feet… again.

Talk about bad luck…

First time my organization ran out of money, then I was DOGE’d, and now I’ve been given until the end of the year by my current boss (a politician) who just doesn’t like me. Like any staffer, I’m overworked and underpaid. I can’t afford to leave and am “lucky” they’re giving me until the end of the year. So I’m balancing 60+ hour workweeks and applying while I’m still employed to try and get ahead.

It’s tough out there…

No peep for the last few weeks and I’m concerned because this is the time to strike— the DC area is experiencing extreme employment turnover. Maybe a rookie mistake, especially from someone who’s been in this position before, but I wasn’t checking my spam folder and honestly just haven’t had the time to think about it. Checked this morning. Multiple LEGIT interview requests from places I’m really interested in and would be great for my career growth.

Doh!

At this point it’s been weeks, and they are probably already beyond first rounds or even hired already. I of course reached out to each one and apologized and briefly explained but come on, if I were in their shoes I’d think “sure, spam folder excuse.” I’m absolutely livid and embarrassed. It’s awesome I’m getting interest, yet here I am none the wiser looking like I can’t manage my own inbox.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another person has been there.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who let’s their boss make the wrong call about inventory and crash and burn because of it.

And this individual spoke up.

Doh!

This is a bummer…

No doubt about it…

Lesson learned!

Well, he really dropped the ball this time!