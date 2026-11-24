An IT Worker Had to Fix a Company’s Software After They Forgot to Account for Daylight Saving Time

I don’t know why, but I forget about Daylight Saving Time every single year unless someone reminds me.

I don’t know why, it just never crosses my mind…

So I guess it’s a good thing that I don’t work in IT, or else I would probably make the same mistake annually!

Check out what this guy had to say about how he fixed a Daylight Saving Time snafu on the job.

Time zone changes have NEVER messed up any scheduling software before! “I live in a part of the world which has mistakenly decided to remain on Daylight Saving Time permanently. A user noted this morning that our primary scheduling platform had experienced a similar failure to Google whereby updating the given timezones caused all the scheduled activities to just forward an hour.

Uh oh…d

Unfortunately, not having Google’s bottomless pockets, the vendor was unable to apply a wholesale fix, although they are assisting with our manual adjustments. I was informed by several users that “our old software didn’t have this problem”.

He was about to show them!

They were highly dismayed to discover that yes, our old software had exactly the same problem with changes to time zone applicability, and pack rat that I am, I could provide them with time stamped proof from the last time my local government decided to play fast and loose with Daylight Saving Time. We finished their specific corrections about an hour ago. The team is taking bets on whether they at least bother to say “Thank you”.”

Here’s how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person can relate…

Another reader weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a car owner who gets annoyed with his mechanic for taking too long, so pays to have the car towed home.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Well, it sure sounds like he knows what he’s doing!

As for everyone else…

Maybe not so much.

This mistake could’ve been avoided…