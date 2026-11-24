Grad Student Reconsiders Moving Out Of His Relatives’ Home After An Online Friend Who Ghosted Him Suddenly Offers To Be Roommates

Moving out can be a good way to learn how to take care of yourself, but a lot depends on who you move in with.

One grad student had it pretty good living with his relatives, but the trip to campus was long enough that he started looking for his own place.

When a friend he’d met online heard he was looking, he reached out about a place they could share that would cut his daily commute almost in half.

It sounded like a great deal, but this was the first time he’d heard from the guy in months.

The last time they talked, they got into it after the guy kept asking him to pay for things and he finally said no.

Keep reading to see what you think he should do.

Should I move in with an online friend who previously asked me for money? I am a 23M postgraduate student, and this friend of mine is 23M and taking some IT course. A few months back, I met up with a guy I knew from an online platform. We met in person once, had some food (which I paid for), and I gave him a ride on my bike. Right after that, he asked me to pay for a 1 GB data top-up for him, which I did. Then he asked for ₹200. At that point, I felt like he was just using me for money, so I said no.

After he refused to help again, the guy stopped talking to him until recently.

He followed up by asking for another top-up, and I clearly told him I don’t do this monetary stuff and I’m not that rich. He got super defensive, picked a fight, saying, “Don’t treat me like a gold digger,” and then stopped talking to me completely. Cut to now: I recently moved to the city, and I’m currently staying at a relative’s house in Nanjundapuram. It’s about 9 km away from my college. I contribute around ₹1,000 a month to them, and I’ve also joined a gym near Lakshmi Mills.

Aside from travel, his life is pretty good.

Honestly, I have it pretty easy right now. My relatives handle the house, and I’m a bit irresponsible since I don’t have to do any of my own chores. Because of the distance, I was casually looking for a rental home. Somehow, this old online friend found out, contacted me, and said he’s also looking for a place. He just found a house in Olympus, Ramanathapuram. The financials are ₹10k upfront and ₹4k in rent. The big plus is that it’s only 4.5 to 5 km from my college, which saves me a lot of travel time.

Still, he wants to become a responsible adult.

But here is my dilemma: If I move out, I’ll have to manage everything on my own. A part of me feels like stepping out of my relative’s house is the only way I’ll actually become a responsible, independent adult. But on the other hand, I don’t know if moving in with this specific guy is a huge mistake. Am I making the right decision if I move out to learn some responsibility? And more importantly, is it a bad idea to room with a guy who previously acted like this over money?

Wow! That sounds like quite the dilemma.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit would do in this situation.

This reader would not do it.

Neither would this reader.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a car owner who gets annoyed with his mechanic for taking too long, so pays to have the car towed home.

Here’s someone who doesn’t even think he’s a friend.

Great advice.

He should run the other way! This is not his friend.

For one, he barely even knows this guy. And what he does know isn’t exactly promising.

If he really wants to move out and learn some responsibility, he needs to do it the right way.

He’s got it good where he’s at, so he should stay there until he comes up with a good plan.

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