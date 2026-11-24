A Woman’s Neighbor Kept Letting Pets Roam Loose Despite Animal Control Calls—Now She’s Looking for Ways to Get It Under Control

If you have a pet, it is your responsibility to keep it in your house or yard at all times, and in many places, that is also the law.

What would you do if your neighbor had cats and dogs that she let outside with no leash or fence to keep them contained, so they roamed around the neighborhood?

That is what the people in this story were dealing with, and even after calling animal control, the neighbor just kept letting them out, so they didn’t know what to do.

Read through the full story below and see what you think should be done.

Neighbor constantly lets her dogs and cats run free I have been dealing with this for 13 years, since she moved in next door.

Pet owners need to be responsible.

She has 3 dogs and 2 cats. We live in a city with a leash law, and I (and others) have called animal control on her multiple times. But it doesnt deter her. And she never cleans up after them. She does not give one single Iota.

She wouldn’t have to pay fines if she kept her animals on a leash.

When animal control gets called, she goes on our neighborhood facebook page and calls me names and blames me for not being able to afford to pass out halloween candy because she had to pay an animal control fine. Instead of, ya know, not breaking the law anymore, she just keeps letting them out completely unrestrained and not even supervised.

The animals are not safe.

I am so sick of picking up after them. Her cat thinks my porch is her perch. And they’ve darted in front of or behind my car as I was trying to get into/out of my driveway. I don’t want them to get hurt. It’s not their fault their human is irresponsible. So, I’ve been trying to come up with ways to keep them out of my yard that wont harm them.

Maybe get some automatic sprinklers to trigger.

Like when my motion detectors pick them up, I turn on the siren. It scared them away the first few times, but it isnt really doing anything now. I cant deal with them anymore.

The best thing that can be done is to keep calling animal control. Eventually, the neighbor will get sick of paying the fines, or her animals will be taken away.

Let’s see what the people in the comments recommend.

Installing a fence can be a great option.

Here is one way to fix the problem.

Sprinklers can be very effective.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a student who thought he was getting away with slacking in the lab, but got a rude awakening when grades came in.

These are good recommendations.

This person has a neighbor who does the same thing.

Just keep calling animal control until the neighbor goes broke or they remove the animals.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about neighbors who disagree on whether or not soccer balls hitting a house is a big deal. Read Story →