Two Sisters Inherited Partial Stakes in Family Properties—Until Their Controlling Aunt Sparked a Family Blowup Over Their Exit

Inheritance is always bittersweet, but sometimes it can really cause a lot of problems within a family.

What would you do if you and your sister inherited partial ownership of a few houses, but your aunt, who was also a part owner, was always trying to control everything about them?

That is what happened to the women in this story, so she wants to divest her ownership, but it is causing some big fights within the family, so she wonders if she is out of line.

She has every right to sell her inheritance, and in this case, it seems like a good idea. Read on and see if you agree.

AITAH for refusing to keep my inheritance as a “big happy family” property and wanting my share divided? I (30F) lost my dad when I was 5. I have a 27F sister and our mom is in her 60s.

Some families seem to fight a lot.

My dad’s side of the family is basically my aunt (his twin), her husband and their children. They have money, but they are incredibly dysfunctional. Every single holiday, trip or family occasion we spent with them growing up was the same: they would have massive fights with each other, often every day, and somehow my sister and I would always end up caught in the middle.

You should never expect a big inheritance.

My sister especially would regularly end up crying. As adults, we both avoid them as much as possible. Despite my father, grandmother and grandfather all having been doctors, my sister and I effectively inherited nothing when my father and later my grandmother died.

That was generous of their grandfather.

Two years ago my grandfather died. This time, as adults, we were directly included in the inheritance. We received nothing from his bank accounts because my mother and aunt told us they were basically empty. What we did inherit were shares in four properties: one apartment in the city and three separate but adjoining summer houses by the sea. My aunt owns 50% and my sister and I own 25% each.

Co-ownership often leads to disputes.

My aunt wants everything to stay jointly owned forever because apparently we are one “big happy family.” In reality, my sister and I actively avoid spending time with them precisely because being together has meant arguments and drama our entire lives. The problem is that my aunt uses the summer properties all summer, decides when we can go and which house we can stay in, and recently told me I couldn’t invite friends to a property I literally partly own.

Splitting up the properties will be difficult.

That was my breaking point. My husband is a lawyer, so I asked him to start looking into valuations and a possible division of the properties. They are separate houses, so an actual division seems perfectly possible. My aunt went ballistic. My mother has been asking me almost daily to drop it and leave everything as it is. My uncle initially acted reasonable, then basically said division was fine as long as my aunt got the best properties.

This inheritance is tearing the family apart.

My sister agrees with me, although she is scared my aunt will take it out on our mother. My husband is now getting professional valuations. Since I refused to back down, my mother has almost stopped speaking to me. She used to call me up to twice a day, very often because she needed some favor; now I hear from her maybe once a week.

Everyone is upset.

My aunt is telling my cousins that because of me there will no longer be this mythical “big happy family house.” My cousin has also made comments more than once along the lines of, “I would have liked to inherit something too, but unfortunately I’m not in the succession :(”.

Her cousin was very insensitive.

Which was a pretty incredible thing to say to two people who are inheriting because their father is dead while hers is very much alive. My sister wanted to eat her alive. My first thought was that if she is that eager to inherit, unfortunately there is only one way to qualify.

Are they being deprived of their full inheritance?

At this point I’m also considering contacting my grandfather’s banks myself to understand whether his accounts really were virtually empty when he died. Given that my grandparents were both doctors with good pensions, and after three deaths my sister and I have somehow inherited essentially no money, I’m starting to feel stupid for never asking questions.

She is doing the right thing.

Am I out of line for pushing for a legal division of the properties and considering investigating what actually happened to my grandfather’s money instead of giving in to my family and keeping everything jointly owned? AITA?

There is nothing wrong with fighting for what you are entitled to, or doing what you want with something you have inherited. She should not give up.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say.

This commenter wonders why her mom is loyal to her aunt and not her kids.

Digging into the finances is a good idea.

Here is someone who thinks pursuing legal recourse is a good idea.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who says departure time is one thing, but then expects everyone ready to go 20 minutes earlier.

Maybe Mom not calling is a blessing.

This person thinks they should sell.

Just sell their share and move on. Who needs this drama?

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