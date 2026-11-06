Recommended headline: “A Rude Motorist Wouldn’t Move From His Driveway. He Parked in the Middle of the Road and Forced the Issue

Blocking someone’s driveway is rude, even when it is supposedly only for five minutes.

One tired homeowner returned from work and found another parent refusing to move his car.

Instead of arguing, he stopped in the street and let the growing traffic attract attention.

Keep reading to see who arrived to settle the problem.

Worked out even nicer than I thought I live 100m from a school. And usually I’m totally fine with that. No problems what so ever. What drives my up the wall is, when school’s out, (grand)parents sometimes park in front of my drive way.

It happened again.

So I come home from work and there is someone parked (still sitting in the car) in front of the driveway. Now I’m tired, had a bad day and kinda done with this BS. So I signal the guy to please move. He gives me the standard “it’s just 5min to pick up the kids” routine.

He created a bigger problem.

So I cut off my engine, blocking the entire street. People start honking until the traffic cop (who regulates the traffic and the start and end of school) comes over. He asks why I’m stopped and I answer. “Oh, it’s no big deal. This guy is just parked in front if my driveway for 5 minutes to pick up his kids.”

That worked out well!

Cop goes over to the other guy and ends up giving him a ticket. I would’ve been happy with him just moving, but this turned out way better.

Don’t block driveways, ever, even for 5 minutes. That’s not cool. You’d think grandparents would know better.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person has had to call a tow truck before.

More schools should take pickup and drop off into consideration.

This is true!

This is an interesting idea.

If he doesn’t find another space to park, those tickets are going to add up!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who is told their fence doesn’t meet community guidelines, but then they find a way around those guidelines in their own handbook.

Not all schools have school buses.

This homeowner blocked the street after a parent refused to clear his driveway, causing drivers to honk until a traffic officer noticed.

He only wanted the car moved, but the officer decided the selfish driver deserved a ticket as well.

Those five minutes became expensive fast.