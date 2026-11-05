She Agreed To Do The Bride’s Makeup For Free, But The Bride Got Furious When She Hired A Professional For Herself

Being a maid of honor comes with plenty of responsibilities, but apparently, some brides expect a complimentary glam squad thrown into the deal.

One woman is questioning whether she crossed a line after hiring a professional makeup artist for herself on her best friend’s wedding day.

Although she has no formal training, she’s always been talented at applying makeup and regularly helps her friends get ready for special occasions.

So when her best friend was planning her wedding, the bride simply assumed she’d handle everyone’s makeup, including her own.

The maid of honor was surprised by the expectation but agreed to help.

However, wanting a little breathing room on an already stressful day, she booked a makeup artist to do her own face before the others arrived.

Unfortunately, when the bride discovered the arrangement, she wasn’t exactly thrilled.

And despite receiving the free makeup she’d expected, she apparently felt betrayed that her maid of honor had treated herself to something she hadn’t.

AITAH For having a professional makeup artist do my makeup on my friend’s wedding day? My best friend (J) got married at the end of August and I was the maid of honour. I’ve always been really good at doing makeup even though I’ve never had any professional training so I became the default makeup doer for my friends, on nights out and big events etc and I’ve always been happy to do it because I enjoy it. About 2 months before she got married, one of the bridesmaids (C), who is also one of my best friends, asked her if she’s going to hire a makeup artist to do her (J’s) makeup. J just said she thought I was going to do it for her and for C as well since I’ve always done it for them both and it would save her money.

What an assumption.

Quite frankly I was shocked and so was C. C straight up said “but what about P (me)?”. J just shrugged her shoulders and said I’d always managed to do everything one else’s makeup and do mine before nights out. Fair enough. It was my best friends wedding and I was the maid of honour so I’d do it for her. On the day of the wedding J and C were coming to my house to get ready because I had all the makeup and clothes. I had decided to hire myself a makeup artist to make the day easier for me. My makeup artist arrived at 9:15 and it took her about an hour/45 minutes to do my makeup. J and C arrived at 10am just as my makeup artist was finishing. J instantly got visibly upset with me. She didn’t say anything at first but I could tell she was annoyed.

Oh boy.

I did their makeup, we got ready and headed to the venue. Just before I went in J turned to me and said “I think what you did is bullsh*t. If I didn’t have a professional makeup artist why did you think it was okay for you to have one” I said I’m sorry and I didn’t mean to upset her but I wanted to have a relaxed moment to myself as well. (J had been a bridezilla tbh and it’s been quite stressful) she iced me out the rest of the night and I felt terrible. We’ve barely spoke since as she’s been on her honeymoon.

What a way to start of married life.

C said I shouldn’t feel bad and that J shouldn’t have expected me to do her makeup for free. My boyfriend said I should just tell her to fuck off and a few other people have said they understand why she’s upset and I should have asked J first if it was okay. AITAH?

The maid of honor doesn’t appear to have done anything wrong by hiring a professional makeup artist for herself.

She agreed to do the bride’s makeup, fulfilled that commitment, and even provided a place for everyone to get ready. Paying for her own makeup didn’t prevent her from helping anyone else.

The bride’s disappointment might be understandable if she felt embarrassed or wished she’d arranged professional services herself. However, expecting her friend to ask permission before spending her own money seems unreasonable.

It’s also worth remembering that the bride never formally asked her maid of honor to provide makeup services in the first place. She simply assumed it would happen because her friend had done it before.

That makes her reaction particularly unfair.

Giving someone the cold shoulder throughout their wedding celebration over a makeup appointment seems like an unnecessary way to damage a friendship.

Ultimately, the maid of honor was generous with her time and skills. She shouldn’t have to forgo a personal treat simply because the bride chose not to book the same service.

This person says OP is NTA.

This person agrees, she did nothing wrong.

And this person says not to feel bad even for a moment.

The bride got her makeup done for free, but apparently couldn’t handle her maid of honor getting a little extra coverage.

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