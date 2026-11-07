She Anonymously Reported Her Noisy Neighbor After A Year Of Slamming Doors And Barking, So He Started Banging On Her Door And Calling Her Names

An anonymous complaint is only anonymous until your neighbor starts pounding at your door.

One tenant reported the man next door for noise after a year of slamming doors, heavy stomping, and a dog that barked endlessly. He’d also taken a package from her property, so she’d stopped giving him the benefit of the doubt.

But soon after the reports began, her neighbor waged an intense harassment campaign.

He’d relentlessly pound at her door, and when she refused to answer, he’d start insulting her through their shared walls.

She wants to put this mistreatment to an end once and for all, but she also worries about her safety if she confronts the neighbor directly.

Keep reading for the full story.

Neighbor Knocking on My Door ONCE AGAIN Okay, so at this point, I genuinely feel it’s harassment. The whole year I have been living here, these neighbors have been jerks, and I’m sick of it. Slamming doors, stomping up and down his stairs, letting his dog bark excessively, stole a package off my property.

The tenant has tried to get these neighbors busted, but so far, nothing has worked.

I’ve been anonymously reporting him and his baby mom to apartment management for excessive noises, and on 9/29, he knocks on my door. I don’t answer, and I don’t have to, because there’s nothing to talk about with them.

When she refused to engage, this set the neighbor off even more.

I do not confront neighbors from past experience, and I live alone, so… after that, he started calling me names and degrading words through the wall we share. Today, the jerk knocks on my door again for some reason. LEAVE ME ALONE! It was over several minutes, too, and it’s wild I can recognize his knocks. But honestly, I’m a little worried and don’t know how to go about this. I’m emailing property management now.

This problem needs a solution — and fast.

What did Reddit have to say?

This tenant isn’t in the wrong for having common sense.

This tenant is going to need to relentlessly follow up on this until someone finally takes it seriously.

Maybe it’s time to get the police involved.

Documentation is going to be key here.

The neighbor wanted the freedom to be loud without the consequences, and he picked the wrong person to take it out on.

This tenant said it herself: she was traditionally non-confrontational, but when someone feels threatened enough, they’re willing to do what it takes to put a stop to it.

Her best tools right now are patience, a paper trail, and a dependable security camera.

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