She Caught Her Boss Gossiping About a Young Employee’s Secret Job Interview—So She Warned the Whole Office to Cover Their Tracks

Job hunting while employed is a delicate business, and sometimes the biggest risk isn’t the competition.

One young employee, barely six months out of college and already unhappy in her role, went on an interview for another job. She told the interviewer she worked closely with her director, not knowing the two were friends outside of work.

So, against her knowledge, the interviewer relayed every detail to the director.

The director then proceeded to gossip around the office to anyone who would listen, even going so far as to joke about punishing the woman for looking elsewhere.

A coworker watched it all happen, and she issued a somber warning about keeping your cards close to your chest.

Keep reading for the full story.

Management found out that someone in my department was looking for another job A girl in my department at work just put in her two weeks. She just graduated college and has been in the role for less than six months. From what I heard from my coworkers, she’d been underperforming and wasn’t really liking the job at all, so it wasn’t much of a surprise.

But there were a few unexpected details that soon came to light.

Turns out, this girl had gone to a job interview, and the person interviewing her was friends with the director of our department. During the interview, it came up that the two were friends, and the girl acknowledged that she knew the director and worked closely with her.

That’s when the secret got out.

The interviewer friend proceeded to tell my director every detail of the interview, and my director started telling people at the office that this girl was interviewing at other opportunities. She asked other people in leadership for advice on whether she should talk to the girl about it and made jokes about punishing her internally for looking elsewhere.

Things ended up getting nasty, but luckily the colleague still came out ahead.

She even had the nerve to joke about asking her friend to put in a bad word for this girl after the interview! Luckily for this girl, she ended up getting an offer from the other company and accepted it, but it was very eye-opening to me as someone who’s early in their career.

This bystander took the whole thing as an important lesson.

The situation’s even more insane to me since it was pretty common knowledge in the department that this girl wasn’t doing well in her current role! If any of y’all are employed and job hunting… please be careful out there! I haven’t had the best experiences with my department’s director, but I never in a million years imagined that she’d be the type to do something like this.

Some people really are only out for themselves.

What did Reddit have to say?

Saboteurs like this are more common than one might think.

HR should probably be kept apprised of this kind of behavior.

In the workplace, few people are actually trustworthy.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who decided to stop being so helpful when aiding coworkers cost him a promotion.

One mistreated candidate fantasizes about the opportunity to do better for others.

Job hunting is private ordeal, yet this director treated it like a punchline.

At the end of the day, the employee wasn’t thriving in her role, so she had every right to pursue a job that was a better fit for her.

No one who watched the director joke about retaliation is going to forget it, even if the director intended it in a lighthearted manner.

Trust is hard to rebuild once it’s been used as fodder for office gossip.

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