She Felt Uneasy When Her Married Boss Asked To Visit Her Place, And She’s Not Sure If She Should Speak Up

Imagine realizing that an older, married man is flirting with you at work, and you are most definitely not interested. Would you tell him that, try to avoid him, or report him to management?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she was successful in getting the supervisor to leave her alone, but the situation still bothers her. Now, she’s thinking about reporting him to management even though the problem seems to be over.

Is she overreacting, or is reporting him the right thing to do?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

WIBTA if I reported my supervisor for wanting to ‘hang out’ with me? I (F, 24) started a new career path this January in the care sector. As it happens, working 12h shifts really forces you to get close to your colleagues and so it came as no surprise to me when one of the supervisors (M, 49) started getting friendly with me. At first he’d just talk to me and ask about where I’m from and stuff. Later he started texting me on WhatsApp daily to just chat.

Here’s some more context about his relationship status and her appearance.

He’s very generous with everyone, 49, married, told me countless times he had daughters my age, so I never thought of it as much more than a friendly way of caring for someone who’s here on their own (moved to the UK last year). Just to clarify, I NEVER flirted with him in any way, I acted towards him in exactly the same way as with the other staff members. Plus, not sure if it matters, but when it comes to my looks, I’m alright looking but I don’t come to my job to look pretty so no makeup and I’m a bit overweight.

This guy needs to back off.

Then about a month ago I had to self isolate for two weeks. During that time he was texting me daily good morning, good night, saying I already forgot about him and that I need some TLC nonsense. It started feeling really uncomfortable but I kept brushing it off because he’s my boss and I didn’t want any trouble. Then one day he suggested he’d come over to ‘hang out’ with me. I brushed it off once again but he kept asking about it so I finally snapped and told him to stop, that it wasn’t appropriate.

Things have changed.

He said ‘OK, don’t worry about it’ and after that radio silence. I was really angry because I’m definitely not the kind of person to be interested in a married man who’s twice my age (not that I judge anyone who is but I personally was offended) but I was willing to let it go unreported as long as he didn’t give me a hard time for it. Well, once I got back to work he started avoiding me as much as he could, not necessarily always but very often putting me on the worst jobs. We talk to each other when we have to but it’s very awkward.

She doesn’t want to brush this issue aside any longer.

I was a bit irked but then again I’m a very patient person and also new to the job so I thought ok whatever. I understand his ego is probably hurt but what was he expecting from this? Well, yesterday I finally snapped and decided I won’t let anyone bully me even if it’s subtle and easily justifiable. I’m sick and tired of this treatment and feel like I need to cover my own butt, plus I’m thinking of all the future young women signing up for this job.

She’s thinking about telling management.

Some people might think I’m absolutely overreacting by doing this, but I feel like if I don’t tell anyone and the situation escalates, his word will weigh much more than mine so I’d like my manager to know in advance. Why I could be AH: He stopped all advances after I told him off. He’s been with the company for at least 6 years, he’s vital to this specific home. I don’t think he’d get fired but his reputation at least with the management would be damaged. WIBTA if I reported him to my manager?

When she was clear, he took the hint and backed off, but his behavior before that was inappropriate. Should she let it go or tell management?

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks she needs to report him.

Another person calls the supervisor “creepy.”

She can be a heroine.

Everyone thinks she needs to report him.

If she doesn’t report the supervisor, who will? There might be other coworkers who were or are in the same situation. Who knows how many young women she could help by reporting the supervisor. If there are negative consequences for him, he can only blame himself.

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