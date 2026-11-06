She Hired A Construction Company To Replace Her Driveway, But She Expected Them To Give Her Notice Before Showing Up To Work

Imagine hiring a construction company to replace your driveway. If they messed up and had to come back to fix the problem, would you want a heads up before they start the work, or would you fine with it if they showed up without any warning?

In this story, one homeowner is in this situation, and the first time they came back to fix the job, that didn’t go well. Now, they’re back to fix the job again, and the homeowner is upset that she didn’t get a heads up first.

Now, the construction foreman seems to be mad at her.

Who was in the wrong here?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for asking work not to be done I recently had my driveway completely replaced. A few weeks later we had a big rainstorm and noted that the water from the driveway was running into my garage. There is a warranty on the asphalt driveway so I called the company. They came out and put a small curb in front of my garage door to keep the water from running into the garage.

But it seems like the work wasn’t done very well.

I was unable to be present when this curb was added as I had a work meeting to attend( I work from home most of the time) but I couldn’t get away during the 15 minutes they were doing the work. Right away I noticed pieces of the asphalt curb were loose. And a week later I was sweeping up handfuls of stone. So I called the company to ask if this was normal or if someone could look at it .

A heads up would’ve been nice!

Today – 2.5 weeks after my call to the company I get a call just as another work meeting that I am presenting in is starting. I am told that the work crew is 1 min away and they are going to replace the curb. I tell the guy I am not available and that I need time to get my car out of the garage- as I have an appointment I need to leave for right after my meeting. The guy hangs up on me – but still shows up and starts work.

The job foreman is pretty upset.

I am now in my work meeting and being asked to present part of my project. At the first opportunity- I call the company ( I can’t leave my meeting to go outside) and explain that I can’t have the work done right now. Once my meeting has wrapped up I go outside to be yelled at by the job foreman, and he is running my hose and video taping where the water is going to “prove “ it’s not going into the garage. He tells me that they started to replace the curb – but since I called the company and asked work be stopped that he had his guys shovel the asphalt back up and now they will not be replacing the crumbling curb. AITA for expecting more than literally a 1 min warning for work to be done ?

I’d want more than a 1 minute heads up, especially since the work wasn’t done right the first time.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person has questions.

Another person has suggestions.

This person agrees that a curb won’t work.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who wants peace and quiet by the pool, but finds guests and loud music instead.

Another person calls the construction workers “unprofessional.”

This is another great example of how hard it is to find reliable construction workers. It is seriously hard to find a construction company that does what they say they will do, when they say they will do it, and does the job well.

I’d be upset to. One minute is not a heads up.

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