She Is Drowning in Overtime at an Understaffed Credit Union—and Needs a Strategic Plan to Shut Down the Overwork Without Getting Fired

If you’ve ever felt used and misused by your employer so they can save money, this story is for you.

Check out why this worker is sick and tired of the exhaustion and exploitation.

I got so burnt out from the short staffing A lot of reasons I feel burnt out right now but short staffing is a persistent problem they just don’t seem to want to fix. The old manager didn’t listen when I brought up feedback that only 2 of us to help the customer line (work at a credit union) on a particularly busy day, while whoever was left was on the desk.

The situation made her feel so unhappy, stressed and undervalued. I’ve heard that a lot of banks are like this and also underpay.

I didn’t say anything after that since I felt like I’d just be ignored. But two things happened recently. My co-worker once said to me in passing we’ve been “chronically understaffed” for months. Which for me at least means I felt validated if someone else feels it. But what does it mean if you’re not the only one feeling it? My other co-worker who’s full-time recently left and the new manager decided to change his position to two part-times. One in morning and one in afternoon.

It seems like the only way to get ahead, but if I could afford to, I would quit this job ASAP. I’m exhausted just reading this.

Every newbie starts out part time in the company, and work their way up. If you were full-time like me you probably have adequate work experience there. So not only has the short staffing been this way for months, the amount of full timers went from 3 to 2. I’m burnt out since it’s like they’re trying to stack as much work on me as they can. If you went to your bank and only saw 2 people helping the line, it could look unprofessional.

Here is what folks are talking about.

Definitely! Don’t wait until the company goes under. Save and get out. I’ve left clients for much worse. It’s not worth your health and happiness.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who got annoyed with a group of friends who insisted on returning their items separately.

Not sure I agree with this. Might lead to confrontation instead of change. I’d just call the boss out on my own.

Same! It’s awful.

Credit union worker is overworked because of overstaffing and very discouraged.

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