She Keeps Getting Criticized by Her Boss, but She Was Never Trained Properly. Now She’s Fed Up

I was stuck in a job situation like this once.

Always left in the dark. Feeling clueless. And not getting any help at all…

It really sucks!

And it’s impossible to know what to do next.

The woman who wrote today’s story feels left behind at her job and she’s not sure what she can do differently…because she’s not getting any help at all.

Let’s take a look at what she had to say.

“How can I train you better?” “I don’t know, that’s not my job. I’m getting blown up at over small and inconsequential mistakes. I’m new so I cross check a procedure I’m sure I have right but it’s nice to hear a yes so I know I’m not crazy.

This doesn’t sound good!

I get yelled at for asking questions. I get yelled at for not asking questions because I get yelled at for asking questions. “Do you want me to stop asking questions?” NO, OF COURSE NOT!

Ugh…

I have a genuine brain lapse and forget to write down the batch this glue came from and it’s the end of the world. Forgive me for making a mistake ten minutes into my early morning shift. Worse comes to worse, I’ll go count each batch of glue and see which one is off in our system! But no. It’s come to “we’re not sure if you’re competent enough to do this job.” I’m being threatened, “I don’t want you to lose this job. You don’t seem to have a grasp on the basics.” She refuses to train me on anything because “I don’t grasp the basics”.

Tell us how you really feel…

So I’m not trained on the “advanced” tasks because I’m a dumb, incompetent idiot who makes little mistakes sometimes and likes to cross check my work. This is the second time I’ve received this exact spiel. And it’s so cute how she knows just how to word her craziness to avoid a formal HR complaint and make it so I’m the crazy one for saying anything. It gets blamed on “ohhh, I have low blood sugar and get cranky, oopsie!!”

Now what…?

And then we backtrack and we’re all cute and fake nice until boss Betty forgets to have a donut again and we’re back to the same nonsense. Doesn’t help that I don’t care about the job. It’s a paycheck. I genuinely already can’t be screwed. It’s stupid easy, but it’s being made so hard with this high school drama.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person didn’t hold back.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who straight hangs up on his boss when he asks for after-hours work without authorizing overtime pay.

And another Reddit user spoke up.

Well, one thing is for sure…

This place sounds totally toxic!

No doubt about it!

She definitely needs to find a new place to work ASAP!