One Roommate Won’t Clean Up After Himself, So Everyone Else Does It for Him. They’re Sick of It

When living in an apartment with roommates, it is important that everyone contributes to the cleaning as much as possible.

What would you do if you had one roommate who didn’t like cleaning up his messes right after they were made, saying that he would rather do it later?

That is what the people in this story were dealing with, and that often meant that things would either go days without being cleaned, or, more likely, that the roommates would clean up after this guy, and they were sick of it.

Read through the full story below and see what you think of this living situation and what they should do.

Be careful of roommates who don’t understand preventive cleaning I have a roommate who regularly leaves food residue on the stovetop and large dishes in the sink for DAYS, despite the dishwasher being wide open and available.

Some people just don’t understand cleaning.

The kitchen is generally clean, however, because MY OTHER ROOMMATE AND I WASH DISHES IMMEDIATELY AFTER and KEEP IT CLEAN regularly. We don’t wait until things are visibly soiled to get to them. The thing that drives me insane is the lack of understanding that cleaning is also PREVENTATIVE.

Staying ahead of things works out a lot better.

You don’t wait until the stovetop has baked-on grease and food residue to clean it. You wipe it down after cooking because it takes 30 seconds and prevents a bigger mess later. Also, sometimes we take a look at something and think it’s clean, but miss a crumb or two, which builds up. My other roommate and I clean up immediately after cooking. I even routinely wipe down the stove when there’s no visible mess because I understand that dirt accumulates gradually. It’s called maintenance.

The roommate is taking advantage of them.

I’ve cleaned up after this roommate multiple times, including messes that weren’t mine, simply because I don’t want to live in a dirty kitchen and have a community mindset. They are the only ones who use the stove top daily and multiple times a day. My other roommate and I have pointed out dirty stoves and food in the sink a few times before to be ignored.

This roommate is delusional.

Today, I finally asked them to clean the stovetop, which had been dirty for a few days. I haven’t used it in a week. They said they’d do it later. I explained that it takes a minute and gets harder to clean when food is left to bake on. Their response? Only some of the mess was theirs, and they usually clean up after themselves.

Does the roommate really think he is cleaning up after himself?

HUH????? SO ALL OF THE TIME I HAVE CLEANED UP AFTER YOUR MESS, YOU ACTUALLY BELIEVED IT WASN’T EVEN YOURS!!!! Also strange how everything stays magically spotless when you are not here.

Some people just don’t care about being clean.

Anyway, the fact that my other roommate and I clean up immediately after and routinely do preventative cleaning was my defense. This will save you from people who are trying to get you to cleaning up after them by claiming that it is “not theirs” or it is “shared mess.”

This would be very frustrating, especially since the roommate seems to be in denial about what is going on.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

There are plenty of messy people in the world.

Here is someone who used to be messy, and he thinks a direct conversation is needed.

The roommate never truly cleans at all.

Sadly, this won’t work for some people.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who sends his tax-dodging landlord rent in a tax bill envelope.

This person lived with roommates like this and hated it.

Cleaning is not one of those things that you can put off for more than a few minutes.

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