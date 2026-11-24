He Volunteered to Care for His Mother With Dementia for a Week. His Wife Is Upset He’ll Be Away, but She Won’t Let Him Bring His Mom Into Their Home

When a loved one has a serious medical issue, it is important for the whole family to come together to help provide the care that they need.

What would you do if your mother had dementia, and while your sister provided most of her care, she needed help for a week, but after you volunteered to go help, your wife got upset?

That is what is happening in this story, and he thinks his wife is in the wrong because she won’t let him bring his mother into their house for care, so he has to go to her. His wife, however, is mad that he is spending all his time there, and also that he didn’t talk to her before agreeing to help out.

In reality, they are both bad at communicating, and that needs to be fixed. Read through the full story below and see what you think.

AITA for agreeing to go watch my mom so my sister can do her D&C? My older sister takes care of our mom with dementia, she has a Dilation and Curettage (D&C) coming up, they are looking to see if she has Endometrial Hyperplasia.

Communication is important.

My sister asked if I could watch our mom, and I said sure. My wife is upset because I did not run it by her first, I told my wife what would have changed? My sister’s procedure was already scheduled, and someone has to watch mom. I told my wife I took PTO and will stay with mom like I always do. That upset her since we have kids, but they are 8 and 12, so far from babies.

These two need to get on the same page.

Generally, my wife always freaks out when my sister asks me to help with mom, every single time it becomes a big deal. I think she is afraid my sister will one day just refuse to take her, and she is my mom’s POA. This time around, I got more annoyed because she is downplaying the procedure. She does not understand why my sister needs a week.

His wife really doesn’t want him helping out at all, it seems.

I told her why not, she said what about her kids. I told her that my BIL will watch them because, you know, he is their father. She actually asked why he can’t watch mom. I said let them focus on them for now, I can focus on mom. My wife told me if my sister can’t do it on her own, she needs to place mom in a facility. I said that is not my place, since my sister is her POA she gets final say.

There is a reason for his wife’s behavior.

That is when my wife said I need to stop being a backup plan. She said that I am not equipped to handle someone with dementia, even though I have done this many times. I watch mom every other weekend to give my sister a break. I watch my mom at her place cause my wife refuses to have her at ours. I admit she has reasons for her fears. Her mom was her grandfather’s caregiver for most of her childhood, and I do understand her concerns, but I cannot leave my sister high and dry.

This is not sustainable.

This time around, it seems the core issue is my sister did not speak with us first to see if we had plans. I said it probably is because she did not get a choice when the procedure was going to happen. They probably wanted to do it ​ASAP. It has been bit of a weird weekend. My wife even reached out to ask my sister if she could reschedule. Telling her we have plans, which we do not.

Being out of the house for a week is a lot.

When I confronted my wife because my sister reached out to me afterwards. My wife acted like what she did was normal. She said my sister took on the responsibility, so she needs to be more considerate. Keeping me away from her and our kids for a week is wrong. I told her only reason I am away is because you refuse to let her stay with us.

He should discuss this with his wife before agreeing to things.

I don’t know, maybe then writing is on the wall that if this keeps, up we are done. I listen to her concerns, but I am not sure what more she wants. She does not want my mom to stay with us. I stay with mom. Though she wants me to not to be away. Cannot have it both ways. She wants me to consult with her regarding issues like this. But what do we have to talk about.

Both he and his wife need to change the way they are handling this situation.

She does not want me to do it, but my sister should not do everything on her own either. The conversation is kind of done at that point. She wants my sister to place mom, which is not my call to make. ​ AITA?

His wife is clearly being unreasonable with a lot of things, but that doesn’t mean he can just sign up to do things without discussing it with her either. These two really need to get on the same page, or it will drive their marriage apart.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

There has to be some history that he didn’t share.

Why should his sister take on the full responsibility?

Counseling is very important here.

Here is someone who says he needs to put his foot down.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a never-favored brother who decides to skip the family trip to attend his grandmother’s birthday instead.

This commenter says his wife is being unreasonable.

These two really need to get on the same page or it will drive them apart. Neither of them is being fair to the other.

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