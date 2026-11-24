Woman Offers To Pay For Two More Kids On An Outing With Her Godchildren, But Their Mom Pulls Them Out After Learning Who’s Covering The Cost

It’s hard to tell kids they can’t come along when they know everyone else is going somewhere fun.

Every Thursday after school, one woman picks up her three godchildren so their mom, Anna, can get some studying done.

Some weeks they build blanket forts at her house, and other weeks they go somewhere like the zoo.

Well, one day, Anna pulled her aside and said her roommate’s two kids were feeling left out. She asked if they could come along and even offered to cover the extra cost.

The woman said she could take them once in a while, and Anna was fine with that. However, when Anna’s husband mentioned the money to the roommate, everything changed.

Read on to see exactly what happened.

AITA for not taking my friend’s roommate’s kids I have a friend, Anna (25), who is basically my baby sister. We worked together when she was 15 and I was 24. Anna’s had a bit of a rough life. Her family wasn’t great. She dated an idiot, got pregnant at 16, and married the idiot (who is a really great guy but is still an idiot). Now she has three kids and never went to college, even though she’s the smartest person I know. I’m her kids’ godmother and their only auntie. Anna is finally going to college, but her husband works too much to really help with the kids.

To help Anna, she picks the kids up once a week.

So every Thursday, I pick them up from school or preschool. We go to my house to make blanket forts, or we go to the zoo or the pumpkin patch or do some other fun activity so she has time to study. Anna currently has another friend, Chloe, living with her. Similar story. She got pregnant in high school, married the guy, and has two kids and no education. In her case, the guy wasn’t a good husband or father. Chloe’s kids are around the same ages as Anna’s kids. I spend time with them when I come over to see Anna. They’re good kids, but they’re not my nieces and nephew.

Apparently, Chloe’s kids get upset when they’re left out.

Yesterday, Anna pulled me aside and told me that Chloe’s kids get upset because Anna’s kids get to go on all these fun outings that Chloe either doesn’t have time for or can’t afford. She asked if I could take all five kids and said she’d cover the extra cost. I told her I’d take them occasionally, maybe once a month, but I’d spend most Thursdays with my nieces and nephew. Anna thanked me, and we moved on. Anna’s husband told Chloe that he and Anna were paying for me to take her kids, so now Chloe doesn’t want me to take them because she doesn’t want them to pay me. Her kids are upset again because they thought they were going with me this Thursday, and now they aren’t coming. Anna isn’t upset about this, but my boyfriend says we can afford to take the other two and that I should tell Anna and Chloe I can take all of them. AITA?

Yikes! This whole thing sounds a little messy.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about what’s going on.

For this person, that’s a lot of kids to care for at once.

Whoa. That’s a really good point.

Yes, basically.

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This person gets it.

That’s a lot of kids to watch at one time.

It was really nice of her to offer to take the other two once in a while, but she really needs to be careful.

Allowing the kids to go sometimes will make them want to go all the time, and that may not be possible.

At any rate, she needs to set a firm boundary and make sure she’s prepared for whatever she’s taking on.

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