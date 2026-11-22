She Made a Scene at Two Different Concerts and Wouldn’t Quiet Down. Redditors Told Her to Take a Hard Look at Her Own Behavior

Some people believe a concert ticket is a license to be as loud as they like, and the people around them tend to disagree.

One woman went to see live music and cheered with total abandon, convinced she was simply having a good time.

Twice, a fellow audience member asked her to quiet down. Both times, she defiantly refused, and she wasn’t polite about it.

Convinced she’d done nothing wrong, she asked the internet to weigh in, and the verdict wasn’t what she was hoping for.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA Concert Etiquette – Hootin’& Hollerin’ My husband and I have gone to several concerts where, on 2 occasions, I’ve been asked to not scream.

She recounts a few examples.

The first time, we were at the Hershey Theatre to see Alison Krauss and Union Station. When they came on stage, I was hootin’, hollerin’, and clapping, and the guy in front of me said, “I better not hear you over them.” When the lights dimmed, I whispered in his ear, “**** you, it’s a concert.”

Then it happened yet again.

The 2nd time was recently at the Sugarland concert at the Santander Arena. After the second song was performed, I was hootin’ and hollerin’ when a woman in front of me said, “Can you shut up?! Your screaming is annoying.” My immediate response was, “No! You’re at a concert, hun!”

She doesn’t think what she’s doing is that bad, but she turns to Reddit for their take.

I’m not “screaming” the entire time, only before and after songs or speeches. I’m there to fully enjoy myself. I’m not trying to be obnoxious. So, AITA for hootin’ and hollerin’ at concerts???

We’ve totally lost the plot on what it means to share a space with other people.

Reddit’s about to have a field day with this one.

When one person says it, it could be a fluke. But when multiple people say it, it’s clearly a pattern.

This behavior is just plain selfish.

It’s time to have some humility and take a cold, hard look at her behavior.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

Step up and do better.

She asked Reddit if she was the problem, and the verdict didn’t take long to land squarely against her.

Cheering for the band is one thing, but when she laid out all the details, it’s clear to see that wasn’t all she was doing.

No one pays good money for a concert just to hear the person behind them screaming in their ear.

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