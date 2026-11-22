Woman’s Best Friend Excludes Her From A Graduation Celebration But Still Expects Her To Do Her Hair And Makeup

Friendship is supposed to be a two-way street, but not everyone treats it that way.

One student had been looking forward to her best friend’s graduation for weeks, and she’d agreed to help her get ready on the big morning. It meant an early start and a missed class, and she was happy to do it.

Then her friend dropped a last-minute surprise on her: she wouldn’t be welcome at the celebration afterward, since her parents wanted it to be family only.

But then her friend had the gall to still ask her to show up to help her do her hair and makeup.

When she declined, her friend didn’t take it well at all.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not attending my friends graduation after she changed the plans? I’m 19F, and one of my closest friends graduated this year. I was genuinely excited for her and had arranged my schedule so I could attend the ceremony. She asked me a few weeks beforehand if I could help her get ready that morning. I agreed, even though it meant taking an early bus and missing one of my lectures.

But soon her friend threw a big wrench into all of her plans.

The day before the graduation, she told me that her family had decided to have a private lunch afterwards and that there wasn’t room for me anymore. I was disappointed, but I understood that family might come first.

There was one catch, though.

Then she asked if I could still come early to help with her hair, makeup, and photos. She said she wanted someone there who knew how she liked things done.

Her friend wasn’t exactly driving a hard bargain.

I asked whether I would be invited to the celebration afterwards. She said probably not, because her parents were paying and wanted it to be family only.

So she stood up to the blatant entitlement, and of course, it didn’t go over well.

I told her I wasn’t going to travel across town at 7 in the morning just to help her get ready if I wasn’t actually included in the day. She said I was making her graduation about myself. I congratulated her and sent a gift, but didn’t go over that morning. I know it was her day, and I wasn’t expecting to be treated like family. I just didn’t want to be useful only for the preparation. So, AITA?

This friend needs a complete reality check.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter sees right through this selfish friend’s façade.

It might have been “her day,” but there are limits.

It’s called boundaries.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an adult child who feels like their family is asking them to donate to a fundraiser beyond their means.

It’s unlikely her friend knew (or even cared) just how much this student was sacrificing to help out.

This friend wanted the person who knew exactly how she liked her hair, but somehow this person she clearly valued still wasn’t welcome at the table? That’s not a way to treat a friend.

Accusing the student of making graduation about herself is just plain ridiculous. She’s the selfish one in this scenario, and anyone with eyes could see it.

Either way, this student learned a lesson about where exactly she stood with someone she had previously considered a bestie.

Being useful isn’t the same as being valued.

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