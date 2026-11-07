She Moved In to Peaceful Dreams—Only to Be Met with Unannounced Construction and a Clueless Landlord

Imagine moving into an apartment. What would you do if you were given one day notice that there were going to be major renovations to the entire apartment building? Would that bother you, or would you think it’s no big deal?

In this story, one woman is dealing with this exact situation, and she is pretty upset that the landlord didn’t tell her about the upcoming renovations before she moved in. She tried not to let it bother her, but when the landlord asked for a favor, she couldn’t hold in her feelings any more.

Now, she’s wondering if she messed up. Let’s read all about it.

AITA for not letting people in my landlord’s apartment? First things first, I rented out this apartment exactly one month ago. Some days ago my landlord contacted me saying that there will be an upcoming renovation of the entire building. And by upcoming he literally meant it starts the next day. This already made me super annoyed because I just recently rented this place and he didn’t say anything at all, I find it hard to believe that he didn’t know anything until now.

She has a very good reason to be extra annoyed about the renovations.

I have a newborn and moved in there when she was a couple of days old so if I knew about renovation there is no way I would be picking this place.. I already lived through renovation during my pregnancy and it was super noisy, I had to keep windows and curtains closed all day. I literally had to run out a couple of times out of the apartment and walk outside for a couple of hours because I couldn’t tolerate the noise, but with the newborn, I can’t just ran out of the door, it takes time to get her ready, what if the weather is terrible, etc.

The landlord had a request.

Anyway as annoyed as I was with the entire situation I didn’t say anything about it to my landlord until today. He called me and said that the workers would like to access my balcony from inside since it’s easier. I told him there is no way in hell it’s going to happen, I won’t let some maskless strangers into my home during the pandemic, I already tolerate the noise, and my baby sleep is constantly ruined because of it. They can access the balcony from the outside. Then he goes like “you mean my home”.

She went off on him.

So then I became furious and my have called him a selfish jerk for not letting me know about renovation beforehand, and yes it may be his place but I am paying to stay here and we have a contract. So now he blames me for making the job for workers much harder and being a terrible tenant. Which I would argue against since I am taking good care of the apartment, I painted all the walls at home out of my pocket and cleaned the apartment well before moving in since some places were quite nasty.. Anyway AITA?

He may own the place, but she’s paying rent. It’s her home, and she shouldn’t be expected to let workers inside, especially during a pandemic and especially with a sleeping baby.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person thinks the landlord is the problem.

Another person reassures her that it is her home, not the landlord’s home.

This person thinks the landlord can only blame himself.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

Nobody thinks she did anything wrong.

The landlord really should’ve told her about the renovations before she moved in, and he shouldn’t have asked if the workers could enter her apartment. That’s a pretty unreasonable request especially since she has a baby and especially during a pandemic.

I’m glad she stood up for herself.

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