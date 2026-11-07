She Told Her Friend Not To Bring A Roommate To Her Small Birthday Dinner, But She Showed Up With Her Anyway And Blamed The Host For Embarrassing Her

A birthday dinner is supposed to be the one night a year you get to decide exactly who sits at your table.

One woman picked eight people she cared about, including a friend of many years, and she made it clear that the guest list was closed.

When that friend asked to bring her roommate, the woman said no and gave a reason, then said no again.

Things got awkward when the friend showed up with the roommate anyway. The party vibes were immediately dampened when she spent most of the party in the corner with her.

The conversation faded, and several people left before the night was over.

Later, the friend had the audacity to blame the host for making her roommate feel excluded.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for asking my friend not to bring her roommate to my birthday dinner I planned a small dinner at my place for my birthday last month. I invited eight people total, including my friend Laura, because we have known each other for years and I wanted the group to stay tight.

Soon Laura started trying to invite other guests.

A week before, Laura texted to ask if she could bring her roommate Rachel. Rachel and I have met twice, and both times felt awkward, so I said I would rather keep it just the original group.

Even after she shared her desire for a tight-knit group, Laura continued to try and push her.

Laura replied that Rachel was having a hard week and needed a night out. I repeated that I wanted the guest list to stay small and suggested they meet up another evening instead.

So then Laura decided to just go rogue.

She still showed up with Rachel anyway. Dinner got quiet fast, Laura spent most of the night talking to Rachel in the corner, and a couple of friends left early. Laura later texted that I embarrassed her by making Rachel feel unwanted.

Now she’s in a bit of a tough spot.

I feel bad that Rachel might have felt left out, but I also think I had a right to decide who came into my home for an event I organized. I keep replaying the texts and wondering if I should have just let it go. AITA?

This entire thing could have been avoided if Laura had just listened the first time.

What did Reddit have to say?

Laura’s behavior was inexcusable.

This commenter has a thing or two to say about Laura.

There was an alternative here Laura just refused to consider.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an adult child who feels like their family is asking them to donate to a fundraiser beyond their means.

The birthday girl’s job is to enjoy herself, not deal with other people’s drama.

How on earth did Laura hear the word “no” two different times and still decide to just do whatever the heck she wanted?

This birthday girl knew exactly what she wanted from her birthday. A small, intimate gathering where conversation flowed smoothly and she wouldn’t have to worry about first introductions or awkward lulls.

Laura seems to be incapable of letting anyone else have the spotlight, even a supposed dear friend.

It’s hard to exclude someone from a party they were never invited to.

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