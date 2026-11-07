November 7, 2026 at 5:25 am

She Wants Her Roommate’s Boyfriend To Stop Taking Her Parking Spot, But He Keeps Doing It

by Jayne Elliott

two young woman arguing in the kitchen

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Imagine renting a house with a roommate, and you’re both supposed to be able to park your cars in the driveway. What would you do if your roommate’s boyfriend kept parking his car in the driveway, which meant you had to park very far away? Would you deal with it or complain about it until he finally moves his car?

In this story, one woman is dealing with this exact situation, and complaining about it to her roommate and her roommate’s boyfriend hasn’t worked at all. Now, she’s wondering if she’s the problem.

Clearly, she’s not doing anything wrong, but how should she handle this situation? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for wanting my parking spot back??

I (f18) moved into a house a few months ago.

I rent a room, and part of the agreement is that I get a parking spot in the driveway since it’s just my roommate and I living in the house.

I work at a restaurant and usually don’t get off work till 12-1am.

We live in a very crowded neighbourhood where we’re one of the few houses to actually have a driveway, so instead the other houses will park their cars on the street.

Here’s the problem.

My roommates boyfriend spends five nights out of the week at our house and I don’t have an issue with it other then he always parks in my spot in the driveways making me park a block away and walk to my house in the dark.

My roommates boyfriend doesn’t pay rent or pay for that parking spot where as I do.

And every time I talk to my roommate about her boyfriend parking in my spot she always says “oh I’ll go talk to him about it” but never actually does. Am I the problem

Her roommate’s boyfriend should not be parking in her parking spot. Can she have his car towed?

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person suggests talking to the boyfriend herself.

2026 11 05 at 8.23.29 PM She Wants Her Roommate’s Boyfriend To Stop Taking Her Parking Spot, But He Keeps Doing It

Here’s another vote for a tow truck.

2026 11 05 at 8.23.37 PM She Wants Her Roommate’s Boyfriend To Stop Taking Her Parking Spot, But He Keeps Doing It

This person calls the boyfriend and roommate rude.

2026 11 05 at 8.23.46 PM She Wants Her Roommate’s Boyfriend To Stop Taking Her Parking Spot, But He Keeps Doing It

Another person suggests a way to retaliate.

2026 11 05 at 8.23.52 PM She Wants Her Roommate’s Boyfriend To Stop Taking Her Parking Spot, But He Keeps Doing It

Warning the boyfriend that she’s going to call a tow truck next time seems like a reasonable way of handling it. It’s her parking spot, not his, so she should be able to park there. I’d be looking for a new roommate.

Enjoyed this story?

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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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