She Wants Her Roommate’s Boyfriend To Stop Taking Her Parking Spot, But He Keeps Doing It

Imagine renting a house with a roommate, and you’re both supposed to be able to park your cars in the driveway. What would you do if your roommate’s boyfriend kept parking his car in the driveway, which meant you had to park very far away? Would you deal with it or complain about it until he finally moves his car?

In this story, one woman is dealing with this exact situation, and complaining about it to her roommate and her roommate’s boyfriend hasn’t worked at all. Now, she’s wondering if she’s the problem.

Clearly, she’s not doing anything wrong, but how should she handle this situation? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for wanting my parking spot back?? I (f18) moved into a house a few months ago. I rent a room, and part of the agreement is that I get a parking spot in the driveway since it’s just my roommate and I living in the house. I work at a restaurant and usually don’t get off work till 12-1am. We live in a very crowded neighbourhood where we’re one of the few houses to actually have a driveway, so instead the other houses will park their cars on the street.

Here’s the problem.

My roommates boyfriend spends five nights out of the week at our house and I don’t have an issue with it other then he always parks in my spot in the driveways making me park a block away and walk to my house in the dark. My roommates boyfriend doesn’t pay rent or pay for that parking spot where as I do. And every time I talk to my roommate about her boyfriend parking in my spot she always says “oh I’ll go talk to him about it” but never actually does. Am I the problem

Her roommate’s boyfriend should not be parking in her parking spot. Can she have his car towed?

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person suggests talking to the boyfriend herself.

Here’s another vote for a tow truck.

This person calls the boyfriend and roommate rude.

Another person suggests a way to retaliate.

Warning the boyfriend that she’s going to call a tow truck next time seems like a reasonable way of handling it. It’s her parking spot, not his, so she should be able to park there. I’d be looking for a new roommate.

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