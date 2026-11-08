Squatters Moved Into The House Next Door, And Now He’s Dealing With Constant Noise And Neighborhood Disruptions

Imagine living next to a house full of squatters…

Go ahead, just imagine it…

It doesn’t sound very appealing, does it?

No way!

That’s what the guy who wrote this story has to deal with on a daily basis…and he’s had just about enough of it!

Read on and check out what he had to say about this frustrating situation.

How to deal with noisy squatters in the house next door. “I’m having issues with some squatters we have in the house next door, and so far I’ve been trying everything I’ve thought of and still haven’t been able to fin a permanent solution to this. We live in a place where everyone has a whole house to themselves, and these guys are the last ones in a long group of squatters we’ve had to deal with, and the worst.

This is pretty disruptive…

While they’ve stopped with parties and there isn’t as much loud music, there is from time to time and even past midnight on occasion, and they scream whenever they talk with each other, to the point that you can hear them talking from the other end of the street. And on top of that, they illegally breed chihuahuas to sell them and always have like 10 on the porch that they never take out, so they bark at every single thing that happens.

What?!?!

They’re also renting parts of the house, so there’s a constant movement of different people, and before even made it into a brothel. We’ve already been talking with the cops about everything, but they don’t do anything unless the whole street calls them nonstop, or still don’t can’t move in for the larger stuff. And when they come they just ask them to stop without fining them, and one time even backed down when one of them started to scream.

This is going nowhere…

We’ve also tried going to trial and it’s just too expensive, and the house is owned by a bank and they still aren’t interested in taking them to trial or taking another action. I’ve also tried blasting loud music at early morning, but it’s harder with being separate houses and I could bother the other neighbours. We also tried talking to them to solve it peacefully at the very start, only to get insults and threats in the line of: “Go back to bed” “I have over 12 houses and you’re jealous of me” “It’s your problem that you don’t know how to enjoy life” Or “how about you stop annoying people?”

Wow…

And that’s without the threats one of them screamed at the air a couple of times. Anyone had any experience dealing with these kinds of jerks?”

Check out what readers had to say about this.

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Another Reddit user spoke up.

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

I’d be fuming mad if I was him, too!

This is ridiculous!

Well, there goes the neighborhood!