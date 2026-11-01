The Landlord Said It Was The Tenant’s Fault, But A Real Estate Agent Wasn’t Buying It

Some landlords are great, but others are truly awful.

This story is about the awful kind.

While an awful landlord might not fix issues, this truly worse-than-awful landlord claims the tenant is responsible for problems that are clearly the landlord’s responsibility to fix. And these are big problems!

Don’t worry. The tenant is out for revenge, and so is his real estate agent friend.

Let’s read all about it.

Sabotaged my scummy landlord’s new housing sale So, my landlord is a scummy jerk, who is currently trying to make me be held liable for his flat issues (mould, the door scratching over the floor, things standing in front of my door because fire hazard…). And I finally had a specialist come over, who said the only fire hazard is the entire wall at the entry way to the common hallway and washing room, because that’s just pressed wood, which isn’t something that’s allowed in Germany. The mould also isn’t my issue, there’s cold bridges everywhere, the window is installed wrong and has both a weird black tape and foam.

The landlord is scrambling.

Anyway, the landlord has noticed I’m now trying to screw him over in court. He’s currently trying to save his assets by buying a new flat to put the money into. Thing is, I had a flat visitation today, to hopefully move out soon. The real estate agent is somebody I personally know, as I’m a notary clerk. So, we got to talking about my current issues, and he asked me, what my landlords name was.

OP knew where this was going.

I already had an inkling where this was going, so I complied and said the guy’s family name. REA guy pauses and looks at me, then goes “and first name?” I answered. The REA guy looks contemplative for a moment, then tells me exactly what I thought. “Ah, he’s currently trying to buy a house from me.”

They’re both getting revenge on the landlord.

He did not look happy about making a sale with my landlord, and will probably give it to the other applicant- and I’ll go through with dragging him to court and getting my money. Because that scum? He broke into my home, his hiding of mould, where I have evidence he knew of it thanks to the ground keeper’s WhatsApp screenshot, resulted in me having asthma. Those are already two crimes, and any bodily harm, even if done by hiding mycotoxins, results in a fine and a payment towards the injured party.

It’s going to get expensive for the landlord.

He also knows I’ll make him pay for my lawyer and the specialist guy, as well as my move in and out- I moved in on the 27th of September last year. I’m so happy that this worked in my favour today. Seems he won’t be able to put his money into fixed assets, so i won’t have to wait for the house to be resold. He’s trying to drag it out. Smart, but still so ungodly stupid.

It sounds like it’s all going to work out in OP’s favor.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks the revenge goes well beyond petty.

Here’s a story about a real estate agent.

Here’s some advice.

His landlord truly sounds awful. I hope everything works out the way he thinks it will. It’s great that the real estate agent friend is on his side and will probably get revenge on his behalf.

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