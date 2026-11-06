Their Neighbor’s Son Yells at Them, Watches Them, and Has Been Seen Holding a Gun. The Police Say They Can’t Do Anything

Some people are mentally unstable, and they can act in unpredictable ways that can turn violent and dangerous in a split second.

What would you do if the son of the neighbors across the street was like this, and he behaved in very weird ways that made you and the rest of the people in the neighborhood feel unsafe?

That is what the family in this story is dealing with, and while they called the police, nothing has been done so far. They don’t want to wait until it is to late to protect themselves.

Read through the details of this scary story and see how you think they should respond.

“Son” Across the Street We moved into our rental 2 years ago on Christmas Eve.

Some people just aren’t very social.

We introduced ourselves to the only real neighbors we have, across the street, within the first week. At the time, it was an older couple with their son and his girlfriend, who lived with them. We never really talked to them. In fact, we ran into the son and girlfriend at the grocery store one day, and you could tell they saw us first and were obviously trying to avoid us for some reason.

This is heartbreaking.

At first, it was just me, my teenage daughter, and ex-husband, but later on, my adult son moved into our house too. My son has drug problems and has been in and out of jail. He moved back in with us to try and straighten himself out. However, he has since gone back to his old life and no longer lives with us.

There is no reason for this type of behavior.

The son across the street hated my son and would yell about how much he hated him to me. He also would do things like wait until 8 AM and then start playing his electric guitar out of his window on a Saturday. They put floodlights up to shine directly into our windows. One night, my daughter was walking the dog, and the son was just sitting in his driveway, in his truck, watching her with a shotgun in his hand.

This person is a real danger, but nobody will do anything about it.

We called the cops a few times, and they told us that he has autism, so we should try not to agitate or engage with him. SO, WHY IS HE ALLOWED TO HAVE A GUN THEN? I tried getting in touch with a crisis intervention officer, and she told me that because he isn’t acting out when they go to evaluate him, there is nothing they can do. (Apparently, he has been hospitalized for his angry outbursts before.)

Now things are escalating into harassment or stalking, or so it seems.

The son’s “girlfriend” must have also moved out within the same time period because she and her vehicle were no longer there. Last New Year’s Eve, my daughter and I were home alone and kept hearing screams outside. It sounded like they were close by, but we couldn’t tell exactly where they were coming from.

This family has a lot of red flags.

There were also parties and fireworks happening at the time, so we figured someone was partying too hard. I did go out one time when we just KEPT hearing it and noticed the neighbor’s shed light was on, but didn’t think a lot about it at the time. (I had never seen anyone in there at night before.)

It is scary that this dangerous kid was left home alone.

The parents’ car had been gone since before Christmas, so I assumed they went to see family for the holidays. They got home New Year’s Day, and you could hear the 3 of them fighting, but couldn’t make out what was being said. However, when I would look over there, they would be facing the shed and gesturing towards it.

That is quite an assumption.

My immediate gut feeling was that he had murdered or kidnapped someone. He has put cameras pointing at my house and “Posted” signs up because he thinks WE are going to try to come snooping around his property. What would you think? And how would you handle this situation?

Honestly, this is scary behavior.

Just today, the delivery guy gave me a package for them. The son was outside, and I almost walked it over, even started to, but I yelled for the delivery guy to do it before he left. Now there is a new “Posted” sign up. Because I ALMOST walked over there with THEIR package.

This is not something they should just ignore.

I’m not the only neighbor he has issues with either. Another woman was walking past their yard one day with her baby in her arms, and he screamed in her baby’s face to get out of his yard, and they weren’t even in it. His parents don’t do anything but allow it. And we, the neighbors, are sick of this “neighbor from hell.”

It is obvious that this person is unstable. They need to keep reporting it to the police, social services, or any other agency that will listen. Also, putting up cameras and documenting every interaction is essential.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Yelling back could be dangerous.

Putting up cameras should be done immediately.

This is exactly what I was thinking.

Yeah, this is not simple autism.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who keeps reporting a neighbor who is constantly parking in the handicapped spots.

Here is someone who has dealt with a neighbor like that in the past.

This guy is undoubtedly dangerous, and they need to force the police to take it seriously. People overlook this type of behavior, but they end up getting hurt.

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