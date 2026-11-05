They Enjoy Relaxing With Games At Night, Yet Their Housemate Thinks The Entire Apartment Should Wind Down Hours Sooner

Sharing a bedroom becomes difficult when one person wants entertainment and the other desperately needs sleep.

This gamer wants to use the computer until midnight even though their roommate starts work at five.

Instead of moving the activity elsewhere, they see every request for darkness and silence as another changing rule.

Read on to see why Redditors believed sleep should come first.

AITA for wanting to game while my roommate sleeps in a shared room? One of my household members works at 5am and has been slowly moving the goalposts on my computer use at night. I work at 8am and I’m a bit of a night owl. They go to bed around 9:30pm, and I’m more of a midnight person. We share a bedroom because of space constraints in our 1-bedroom apartment.

He has to be really quiet while the roommate is sleeping.

At first, I did whatever I wanted once they went to bed. Then they complained that shooting games kept them up, so I stopped playing loud ones. Then they said the clacking of my keyboard was too distracting, so I switched to quieter games and quit playing mobas and rts. Playing Minecraft and Hearthstone worked for a while, but now I’m being told I need to come to bed at the same time and turn off all electronics.

He is sick of trying to accommodate the roommate’s requests.

It feels unfair. They fall asleep fast, but I have ADHD and anxiety, so sleep takes longer for me. Sometimes it’s 2hrs of just lying there frustrated when I could be quietly gaming and relaxing until I’m tired. Tonight they feel asleep and were snoring before the 5 minute idle timer to put my monitors to sleep even triggered… And it’s not like they need to race me to sleep, I snore MAYBE once a week and I can hear them snoring when I’m on my computer so it’s not like they’re waiting 2 hours for me to come to bed either. AITA for thinking I should be allowed to use my computer while they sleep?

It’s a one-bedroom apartment. That means there’s a living room, right? How about gaming in the living room so it’s not as distracting. Problem solved.

Let’s see what Reddit recommends.

This is exactly what I was thinking!

It really is important to let someone sleep.

Here’s another vote for gaming in another room.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who keeps reporting a neighbor who is constantly parking in the handicapped spots.

This person thinks they’re both in the wrong.

This gamer had already switched to quieter games, but the keyboard, screens, and late-night activity still disturbed someone with an early shift.

Commenters judged them wrong because a shared bedroom must remain usable for sleeping, especially when another room could provide a late-night alternative.

The real final boss was accepting that one bedroom cannot serve as a midnight arcade.